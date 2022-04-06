BECIL DDA Recruitment 2022 for 378 Office Assistant and DEO Posts , Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL is hiring 378 Office Assistant and DEO Posts for Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Candidates can check the online application link, notification, qualification, vacancy details and eligibility here.

BECIL DDA Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is looking to recruit Office Assistants and Data Entry Operators (DEO) on contract basis for deployment in the office of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The online Application Link is available at becil.com.

A total of 378 vacancies are available of which 200 are Office Assistant and 178 for Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts. Graduates and 12th passed candidates are eligible to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 25 April 2022

BECIL Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 200

Data Entry Operator - 178

BECIL OA and DEO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant - The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university

Data Entry Operator - The candidates should be 12th class passed or a Graduate in any discipline from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

OA - 21 to 45 years

Selection Criteria for BECIL OA and DEO Posts

For Office Assistant : Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness (Current Affairs), English Grammar and Writing. 2. Computer knowledge Test includes working knowledge of MS Office (Word Excel & PowerPoint). All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases. Final Selection will be done on the basis of personal interaction/discussion.

DEO - All eligible candidates should qualify typing test of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi in two phases.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

Visit the BECIL’swebsite www.becil.com.

Go to the ‘Careers Section’ and click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

Select Advertisement Number and enter your Basic Details, Education Details/Work Experience.

Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate.

Application Preview or Modify

Pay Application Fee

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee