BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply Online @becil.com

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited is hiring 86 Data Entry Operators. Check Application Form, Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility, How to Apply Here.

BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notice for the recruitment of Data Entry Operators (DEO). Graduates can apply online on becil.com before the last date.

The recruitment is based on a contract basis for deployment in the office of the Ministry of Ayush. Selected candidates will be paid Rs.21,184/- as per current Minimum Wages Rates of Delhi Govt. for Graduates.

Candidates may also be called for Computer Based Test / Written Test (Objective & Descriptive) for General Awareness, Current Affairs, English Grammar etc. if felt necessary.

BECIL DEO 2022 Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 22 May 2022

BECIL DEO 2022 Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator (DEO) - 86

BECIL DEO Salary:

Rs. 21,184/-

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL DEO Recruitment 2022

Candidates should be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates should have knowledge of Typing, Minimum Speed should be 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi.

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to BECIL’s website www.becil.com. Visi the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of fee. Enter your details and submit your form

Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.

Candidates are advised to view the BECIL website regularly after submitting their application successfully for any notification/ updates.