BECIL DV Medical Exam Date 2020 for JE/ITI Posts Released @becil.com, Check Details Here

BECIL DV Medical Exam Date 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL) has released the Document Verification and Medical Examination Dates for Maintainer, Junior Engineer Posts on its official website. All candidates who have qualified for the JE and ITI posts can check the DV and Medical Test Schedule available on the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Ltd (BECIL)-becil.com.

Document Verification and Medical Examination will be conducted from 14 February to 20 February 2020 as per schedule mentioned in the notification.

It is to be noted that Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) had invited application for the post of Junior Engineer, Station Controller /Train Operator, Maintainer posts on contractual basis for deployment in Noida Metro Rail Corporation at Noida/ Greater Noida against ADVT. NO.-BECIL/HR/NMRC/I0/2019 Dated: 17.07.2019.

The written exam for various posts was conducted at various exam centers in the state. The written test was consisting of two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) including MCQs, on General Awareness, Logical Ability, Quantitative Aptitude and Knowledge of Discipline/Trade.

Successful candidates can check the Document Verification and Medical Examination Dates available on the official website. You check the same with the direct link given below.

How to Download BECIL DV Medical Exam Date 2020 for JE/ITI Posts

Visit the official website. i.e-becil.com.

Click on the link SCHEDULE FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND MEDICAL EXAMINATION OF All Successful Candidates for NMRC on home page.

A new window will open where you will get the details of the Document Verification and Medical Test Schedule.

Download the same and save a copy for future reference.

