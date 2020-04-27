BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply for 51 Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Developer, Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer, Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Digital Forensic Expert, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher, Mobile Forensic Expert, Network Forensic Expert and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 06 May 2020.
Important DateS
- Start Date of Online Application: 27 April 2020
- Closing Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 06 May 2020
BECIL Vacancy Details
- Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - 1 Post
- Digital Forensic Expert - 2 Post
- Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 3 Posts
- Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) - 3 Posts
- Content Developer - 1 Post
- Mobile Forensic Expert - 12 Posts
- Network Forensic Expert - 2 Posts
- Memory Forensic Expert- 2 Posts
- Malware Forensic Expert - 2 Posts
- Cloud Forensics Expert- 4 Posts
- Crypto Analysts - 4 Posts
- Data Analysts - 2 Posts
- Malware researchers - 1 Post
- Open Source Intelligence Professional - 4 Posts
- Programme Manager - 1 Post
- Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Cybercrime Investigations - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Jobs
Educational Qualification:
- Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication
- Digital Forensic Expert - Bachelor in IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/ M.Tech; or BCA / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication. 5+ years of experience in Digital Forensic Examination (Disk Forensics, Mobile Forensics, Network and Cloud Forensics etc
- Software Developer - Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only. Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in Software Development.
- Content Developer - Any degree from a recognized university with experience of Digital Forensic/ Auditing/ Security/ Investigation will be preferred. 1. 5+ years of experience writing business content for a technical audience for a company and/ or a Govt. organization
For eligibility criteria for other posts, check detailed notification below
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store
How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 06 May 2020. Application forms may be submitted by email to cyberjobs@becil.com