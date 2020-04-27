Study at Home
BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply for 51 Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Posts

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Posts. Check Details Here

Apr 27, 2020 20:48 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2020
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Developer, Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer, Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Digital Forensic Expert, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher, Mobile Forensic Expert, Network Forensic Expert and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 06 May 2020.

Important DateS

  • Start Date of Online Application: 27 April 2020
  • Closing Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 06 May 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

  • Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - 1 Post
  • Digital Forensic Expert - 2 Post
  • Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 3 Posts
  • Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) - 3 Posts
  • Content Developer - 1 Post
  • Mobile Forensic Expert - 12 Posts
  • Network Forensic Expert - 2 Posts
  • Memory Forensic Expert- 2 Posts
  • Malware Forensic Expert - 2 Posts
  • Cloud Forensics Expert- 4 Posts
  • Crypto Analysts - 4 Posts
  • Data Analysts - 2 Posts
  • Malware researchers - 1 Post
  • Open Source Intelligence Professional - 4 Posts
  • Programme Manager - 1 Post
  • Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Cybercrime Investigations - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Jobs

Educational Qualification:

  • Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication
  • Digital Forensic Expert -  Bachelor in IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/ M.Tech; or BCA / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication. 5+ years of experience in Digital Forensic Examination (Disk Forensics, Mobile Forensics, Network and Cloud Forensics etc
  • Software Developer - Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only. Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in Software Development.
  • Content Developer - Any degree from a recognized university with experience of Digital Forensic/ Auditing/ Security/ Investigation will be preferred. 1. 5+ years of experience writing business content for a technical audience for a company and/ or a Govt. organization

For eligibility criteria for other posts, check detailed notification below

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 06 May 2020. Application forms may be submitted by email to cyberjobs@becil.com

 

