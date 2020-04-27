BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply for 51 Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Content Developer, Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer, Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst, Digital Forensic Expert, Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher, Mobile Forensic Expert, Network Forensic Expert and Other Posts. Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 06 May 2020.

Important DateS

Start Date of Online Application: 27 April 2020

Closing Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 06 May 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - 1 Post

Digital Forensic Expert - 2 Post

Cyber Crime Investigator(s)/ Cyber Crime Investigation Researcher(s) - 3 Posts

Software Developer(s)/ Software Programmer(s) - 3 Posts

Content Developer - 1 Post

Mobile Forensic Expert - 12 Posts

Network Forensic Expert - 2 Posts

Memory Forensic Expert- 2 Posts

Malware Forensic Expert - 2 Posts

Cloud Forensics Expert- 4 Posts

Crypto Analysts - 4 Posts

Data Analysts - 2 Posts

Malware researchers - 1 Post

Open Source Intelligence Professional - 4 Posts

Programme Manager - 1 Post

Subject Matter Expert (SME) for Cybercrime Investigations - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Content Developer, Software Developer and Other Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Cyber Crime Threat Intelligence Analyst (for Hyderabad) - B.E/ B.Tech / Computer Science/ Electronics and communication; or Engineering Graduate / M.Tech ; or / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication

Digital Forensic Expert - Bachelor in IT/ Computer Science/Electronics and Telecommunication; or Engineering Graduate/ M.Tech; or BCA / MCA or any other post graduate degree in the area of IT/ Computer Science/ Electronics and Telecommunication. 5+ years of experience in Digital Forensic Examination (Disk Forensics, Mobile Forensics, Network and Cloud Forensics etc

Software Developer - Bachelor's degree in Engineering in Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Computer / Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electrical / Information Technology/ Information Science only. Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in Software Development.

Content Developer - Any degree from a recognized university with experience of Digital Forensic/ Auditing/ Security/ Investigation will be preferred. 1. 5+ years of experience writing business content for a technical audience for a company and/ or a Govt. organization

For eligibility criteria for other posts, check detailed notification below

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 06 May 2020. Application forms may be submitted by email to cyberjobs@becil.com