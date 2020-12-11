BECIL Recruitment 2020 for 749 LDC, Steno, UDC, MTS and Other Group B and C Posts in AIIMS, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Office Attendant/MTS, Lab Attendant, Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant, Lab Assistant and Junior Warden in AIIMS Guwahati and Group B Posts & Group C Posts in AIIMS Bhopal.  Check Application Link, Vacancy Details Here

Dec 11, 2020 13:22 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Office Attendant/MTS, Lab Attendant, Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant, Lab Assistant and Junior Warden in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati and Group B Posts & Group C Posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through official website www.becil.com on or before the last date.

Important Dates

  • Last date for submission application for AIIMS Bhopal: 26 December 2020
  • Last date for submission application for AIIMS Guwahati: 27 December 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

AIIMS Guwahati

  • Programme Assistant (UDC) - 1 Post
  • Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts
  • LDC - 2 Posts
  • Office Attendant/MTS - 3 Posts
  • Lab Attendant - 3 Posts
  • Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - 2 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant - 4 Posts
  • Jr Warden - 02-Male, 02-Female

AIIMS Bhopal

  • Non-Faculty Group ‘C’ - 479 Posts
  • Non-Faculty Group ‘B’ - 250 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs

Educational Qualification:

  • Programme Assistant (UDC) - Graduate from recognized University
  • Data Entry Operator - 12th passed
  • LDC - 12th passed
  • Office Attendant/MTS - 8th passed from Recognized School. Preference will be given to 10th passed candidate
  • Lab Attendant - 12th passed
  • Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - B.Sc. (MLT) or equivalent from Recognized University/ Institution.
  • Laboratory Assistant - 12th passed
  • Junior Warden - 12th passed

For more details check detailed notification PDF given below

Selection Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL AIIMS Guwahati and AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020

  • AIIMS Guwahati - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. The last date of application is 27 December 2020.
  • AIIMS Bhopal - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com career section only and click on https://becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date of application is 26 December 2020.

BECIL Notification for AIIMS Bhopal PDF

BECIL Notification for AIIMS Guwahati PDF

BECIL Online Application Link

FAQ

When is last date of BECIL AIIMS Guwahati Application ?

The last date of application is 27 December 2020

What is last date of BECIL AIIMS Bhopal Application ?

The last date of application is 26 December 2020.

How to Apply for BECIL AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com career section only and click on https://becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

