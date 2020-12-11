BECIL Recruitment 2020 for 749 LDC, Steno, UDC, MTS and Other Group B and C Posts in AIIMS, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Office Attendant/MTS, Lab Attendant, Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant, Lab Assistant and Junior Warden in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati and Group B Posts & Group C Posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through official website www.becil.com on or before the last date.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission application for AIIMS Bhopal: 26 December 2020
- Last date for submission application for AIIMS Guwahati: 27 December 2020
BECIL Vacancy Details
AIIMS Guwahati
- Programme Assistant (UDC) - 1 Post
- Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts
- LDC - 2 Posts
- Office Attendant/MTS - 3 Posts
- Lab Attendant - 3 Posts
- Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - 2 Posts
- Laboratory Assistant - 4 Posts
- Jr Warden - 02-Male, 02-Female
AIIMS Bhopal
- Non-Faculty Group ‘C’ - 479 Posts
- Non-Faculty Group ‘B’ - 250 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs
Educational Qualification:
- Programme Assistant (UDC) - Graduate from recognized University
- Data Entry Operator - 12th passed
- LDC - 12th passed
- Office Attendant/MTS - 8th passed from Recognized School. Preference will be given to 10th passed candidate
- Lab Attendant - 12th passed
- Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - B.Sc. (MLT) or equivalent from Recognized University/ Institution.
- Laboratory Assistant - 12th passed
- Junior Warden - 12th passed
For more details check detailed notification PDF given below
Selection Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs
Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection.
How to apply for BECIL AIIMS Guwahati and AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020
- AIIMS Guwahati - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. The last date of application is 27 December 2020.
- AIIMS Bhopal - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com career section only and click on https://becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date of application is 26 December 2020.
BECIL Notification for AIIMS Bhopal PDF
BECIL Notification for AIIMS Guwahati PDF
