BECIL Recruitment 2020 for 749 LDC, Steno, UDC, MTS and Other Group B and C Posts in AIIMS, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Data Entry Operator, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Office Attendant/MTS, Lab Attendant, Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant, Lab Assistant and Junior Warden in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati and Group B Posts & Group C Posts in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through official website www.becil.com on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last date for submission application for AIIMS Bhopal: 26 December 2020

Last date for submission application for AIIMS Guwahati: 27 December 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

AIIMS Guwahati

Programme Assistant (UDC) - 1 Post

Data Entry Operator - 3 Posts

LDC - 2 Posts

Office Attendant/MTS - 3 Posts

Lab Attendant - 3 Posts

Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - 2 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 4 Posts

Jr Warden - 02-Male, 02-Female

AIIMS Bhopal

Non-Faculty Group ‘C’ - 479 Posts

Non-Faculty Group ‘B’ - 250 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs

Educational Qualification:

Programme Assistant (UDC) - Graduate from recognized University

Data Entry Operator - 12th passed

LDC - 12th passed

Office Attendant/MTS - 8th passed from Recognized School. Preference will be given to 10th passed candidate

Lab Attendant - 12th passed

Anatomy Dissection Hall Attendant (Lab Attendant) - B.Sc. (MLT) or equivalent from Recognized University/ Institution.

Laboratory Assistant - 12th passed

Junior Warden - 12th passed

For more details check detailed notification PDF given below

Selection Criteria for BECIL AIIMS Jobs

Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/interview or joining the duty on selection.

How to apply for BECIL AIIMS Guwahati and AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020

AIIMS Guwahati - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. The last date of application is 27 December 2020.

AIIMS Bhopal - Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com career section only and click on https://becilaiimsbhopal.cbtexam.in No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date of application is 26 December 2020.

BECIL Notification for AIIMS Bhopal PDF

BECIL Notification for AIIMS Guwahati PDF

BECIL Online Application Link