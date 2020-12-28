BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 21 Library Intern, Programmer, Web Designer and other posts, Apply Online @ becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Library Intern, Programmer, Web Designer and others. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at becil.com on or before 17 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 17 January 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Library Intern- 3 Posts

Programmer- 1 Post

Web Designer and Developer- 1 Post

Network Engineer- 1 Post

Junior Engineer - 2 Posts

Fire Safety Supervisor- 1 Post

Assistant Sports & Fitness Executive- 1 Post

Physical Fitness Trainer- 1 Post

Associate Physical Fitness Trainer- 2 Posts

Personal Assistant- 2 Posts

Account Executive- 2 Posts

Data Entry Operator/Junior Assistant- 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Personal Assistant, Accountant Executive, DEO, Library Intern and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Library Intern- BLISc/MLISc/Integrated Course in Library and Information Science with minimum 55% marks.

Programmer- B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/Electronics & Electrical Communications or MCA or MSC in Computer Sc/’B’ Level DOEACC or equivalent with minimum 55% marks.

Web Designer and Developer- B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology or MCA or PGDCA or equivalent from recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record. OR Bachelor of Design (B.Des) or equivalent from recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.

Network Engineer- B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 55% marks, or with CGPA of 6 or above in 10-point scale from a recognized University.

Junior Engineer -Degree in Engineering in the relevant field with minimum 55% marks.

Fire Safety Supervisor- Degree in Engineering in the relevant field with a minimum of 55% marks.

Assistant Sports & Fitness Executive- (Govt. approved Degree or Diploma) in Fire & Safety Engineering (not less than one-year duration) with a minimum of 55% marks.

Physical Fitness Trainer: Graduate in Physical Education

Associate Physical Fitness Trainer- 12th Standard or Intermediate, Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent.

Personal Assistant- Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.

Account Executive- Graduate Degree in Finance/Account or equivalent degree from a recognized university/institution or equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks.

Data Entry Operator/Junior Assistant- Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website