BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 21 Library Intern, Programmer, Web Designer and other posts, Apply Online @ becil.com
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Library Intern, Programmer, Web Designer and others. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode at becil.com on or before 17 January 2021.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 25 December 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 17 January 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Library Intern- 3 Posts
- Programmer- 1 Post
- Web Designer and Developer- 1 Post
- Network Engineer- 1 Post
- Junior Engineer - 2 Posts
- Fire Safety Supervisor- 1 Post
- Assistant Sports & Fitness Executive- 1 Post
- Physical Fitness Trainer- 1 Post
- Associate Physical Fitness Trainer- 2 Posts
- Personal Assistant- 2 Posts
- Account Executive- 2 Posts
- Data Entry Operator/Junior Assistant- 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Personal Assistant, Accountant Executive, DEO, Library Intern and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Library Intern- BLISc/MLISc/Integrated Course in Library and Information Science with minimum 55% marks.
- Programmer- B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering/Information Technology/Electronics & Electrical Communications or MCA or MSC in Computer Sc/’B’ Level DOEACC or equivalent with minimum 55% marks.
- Web Designer and Developer- B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology or MCA or PGDCA or equivalent from recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record. OR Bachelor of Design (B.Des) or equivalent from recognized University with at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record.
- Network Engineer- B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science Engineering/Information Technology/Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 55% marks, or with CGPA of 6 or above in 10-point scale from a recognized University.
- Junior Engineer -Degree in Engineering in the relevant field with minimum 55% marks.
- Fire Safety Supervisor- Degree in Engineering in the relevant field with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Assistant Sports & Fitness Executive- (Govt. approved Degree or Diploma) in Fire & Safety Engineering (not less than one-year duration) with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Physical Fitness Trainer: Graduate in Physical Education
- Associate Physical Fitness Trainer- 12th Standard or Intermediate, Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent.
- Personal Assistant- Graduate/Post Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.
- Account Executive- Graduate Degree in Finance/Account or equivalent degree from a recognized university/institution or equivalent with a minimum of 55% marks.
- Data Entry Operator/Junior Assistant- Graduate from a recognized university with minimum 55% marks.
Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
The application should be submitted ONLINE only for the above post. For applying please visit the BECIL website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’. Please read ‘How to Apply’ carefully before proceeding to register and online payment of a fee. The Last date for submission of application forms is 17th January 2021. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com; For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.