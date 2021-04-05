BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 1679 UnSkilled, Semi Skilled and Skilled Posts, Apply Online @beciljobs.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has released a notification for Skilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO), Unskilled ( Assistant Lineman) and Semi Skilled Posts on becil.com. Eligible candidates can apply for BECIL Skilled and Unskilled Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before 20 April 2021 on BECIL official website www.beciljobs.com.

BECIL will conduct training course at Shivpuri Agar Jhabua and Noida for approx. 1679 Skilled/Semi skilled/ Unskilled Contractual Manpower posts . The candidates who successfully complete the Training Programme and secure atleast 50% marks in Training shall be considered for placement purely on contract basis at Government Project like Electricity Distribution Substations of Uttar Pradesh

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 20 April 2021

BECIL Vacancy Details

Total - 1679 Posts

Skilled Manpower

Un-Skilled Manpower

Semi- Skilled

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Semi Skilled, Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Skilled Manpower – ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, And or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. With atleast two years’ experience in Electricals

Un-Skilled Manpower – 8th Pass at any state education Board or equivalent institutional with atleast one year experience preferably in electrical stream

Semi Skilled - 12th pass with 1 year computer course DCA or PGDCA and working knowledge of English and Hindi Typing.

How to Apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts online on www.beciljobs.com along with scanned self- attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. There is no need to submit these documents in physical form.

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:



General and OBC - Rs.590/- SC/ST/PH - Rs.295/-

NEFT/RTGS/Demand Draft in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED.

BECIL Notification PDF

BECIL Online Application Link

BECIL Unskilled Online Application

BECIL Skilled Online Application