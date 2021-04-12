BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 400+ MTS, UDC, Investigator and Other Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published the recruitment notification for filling up vacant post of Investigator, Supervisors, System Analyst, Senior Domain Expert, Junior Domain Expert, UDC, MTS, Subject Matter Expert & Young Professional on its website - becil.com. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply on or before 22 April 2021 on becilmol.cbtexam.in. However, BECIL Application Link is given below.

Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new E-mail ID before applying online.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 22 April 2021

BECIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 463

Investigator - 300

Supervisors - 50

System Analyst - 04

Senior Domain Expert - 29

Junior Domain Expert - 41

UDC - 04

MTS - 18

Subject Matter Expert – SME - 07

Young Professionals - 10

BECIL Salary:

Investigator - Rs.24000

Supervisors - Rs.30000

System Analyst - 1 Lakh

Senior Domain Expert - Rs.80000

Junior Domain Expert - Rs.60000

UDC - Rs.22000

MTS - Rs.15000

Subject Matter Expert – SME - Rs.80000

Young Professionals - Rs.70000

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL MTS, UDC, Investigator and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Investigator - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers. Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

Supervisors - Graduate degree along with at least 2 years of experience in Survey related work in Central Govt./State Govt./PSUs/ Bank/ Private Companies and good working knowledge of Computers.Knowledge of regional language of the state of deployment/ R.O. is essential.

System Analyst - Bachelor/Master’s degree Computer/ Information Technology Engineering/ MCA/ M.Tech (Comp. Sc) from a reputed University or Institutes. Minimum 8 years experience in relevant field. The candidate should be master in developing application & data processing software.

Senior Domain Expert - Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent.15 years experience in survey-related jobs or in some job related to planning and/ or data analysis OR Retired IES/ISS/Officers of State DES of the level of at least Director and experience of 5 years working in survey organization.

Junior Domain Expert - Post-Graduate degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics/ Econometrics as a subject/ paper from a recognized University/Institute or equivalent, OR Post-Graduate degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/Commerce as a Subject/paper from a recognized University/ Institute or equivalent. 8 years’ experience in the relevant field OR Retired IES/ISS/ Officers of DES of the level of at least Dy. Director and experience of 3 years working in survey organization.

UDCs - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university and good working knowledge of Computers.Experience of working in PFMS/ TA bills/recru itments/esta blishment wo rk/sto re records etc.

MTS - Candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from recognized board.

Subject Matter Expert- SME - A first-class Post-Graduation degree in Statistics OR Economics OR Data Science/ other related subjects from a reputed University or Institutes. Relevant experience of at least 20 years in the related field especially Survey Designing, Data Processing, Report Writing, Survey Management etc.OR Retired IES/ISS Officers of the level of at least DDG or Retired Director of State DES/BAES

Young Professionals - Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Economics/ Applied Economics or in Computer Application or in Social Sciences (with Mathematics as a full paper/Subject at UG Level) from top rated Institutes of National and International repute i.e. IITs, IIMs, ISI, SRCC, St. Stephens, JNU, DSE etc.

OR Post Graduate degree in Statistics or Economics/ Applied Economics or in Computer Application or in Social Sciences (with Mathematics as a full paper/Subject at UG Level) from any university with three years experience in Survey related jobs or in some job related to planning and/or data analysis.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Investigator - 45 Years

Supervisors - 50 Years

System Analyst - 50 Years

Senior Domain Expert - 50 Years

Junior Domain Expert - 50 Years

UDC - 45 Years

MTS - 60 Years

Subject Matter Expert – SME - 40 Years

Young Professionals - 45 Years

Selection Process for BECIL MTS, UDC, Investigator and Other Posts

Investigator and Supervisors - Test/ written exam

Other - Interview

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021 ?



Interested candidates can apply online by clicking on https://becilmol.cbtexam.in on or before 22 April 2021.

BECIL Notification Download

BECIL Online Application Link

Application Fee: