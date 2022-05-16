BECIL Recruitment 2022 for Nursing Staff Posts, Interview on 7 & 9 June

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on becil.com for 20 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Nursing Staff and Nursing Staff in the office of Chittaranjan

National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format and appear for interviews on 07th and 9th June 2022. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 & 9 June 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Nursing Staff - 5 Posts

Nursing Staff - 15 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Nursing Staff - Diploma in Nursing General Nursing Midwifery (GNM) with minimum 10 years of experience in NABH accredited Hospital; Should be Registered with Nursing Council.

Nursing Staff - Diploma in Nursing General Nursing Midwifery (GNM); Should be Registered with Nursing

Council.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Senior Nursing Staff - Rs.50,000/-

Nursing Staff - Rs.30,000/-

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 & 9 June 2022 at Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) Kolkata, Street No.299, DJ Block, Action Area-1, Newtown, Kolkata-700156. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interaction/interview/ joining the duty on selection. Candidates are requested to fill the Registration Form (copy enclosed) and submit the same at the time of interaction/interview along with following documents:

a) Educational / Professional Certificates

b) Birth Certificate

c) Caste Certificate, if any.

d) Work Experience Certificates

e) PAN Card

f) Aadhar Card

g) Copy of EPF/ESIC Card (if already have)

h) Police Verification (at the time of joining)

In case of any query/help please email at: sanyogita@becil.com OR Call : 0120-4177860.