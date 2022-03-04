BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @becil.com for 86 Technical Assistant, Lab Attendant & Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on becil.com. Check BECIL Eligibility, BECIL Qualification, BECIL Vacancy, BECIL Application Form, and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre), Lab Attendant Gr. II, Medical Record Technician, Cashier, Radiographic Technician Grade-I, and others for deployment in Office of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal. . Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 11 March 2022.

A total of 86 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application forms: 11 March 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) - 41 Posts

Lab Attendant Gr. II - 3 Posts

Medical Record Technician - 34 Posts

Cashier - 6 Posts

Radiographic Technician Grade-I - 1 Post

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) - 1 Post

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) - B.Sc. in OT techniques or equivalent with 5 years

experience in the concerned field; OR (b) 10+2 with science with Diploma in OT techniques or equivalent with 8 years experience in concerned field.

Medical Record Technician - B.Sc. (Medical Records) OR 10+2 (Science) from a recognized board with at least 6 months Diploma/Certificate course in Medical Record Keeping from a recognized Institute/University and 2 years experience in Medical Record Keeping in a Hospital set up. AND Ability to use computers-Hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets, and presentations. Typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words

per minute in Hindi.

Radiographic Technician Grade-I - B.Sc. (Hons) (3 yrs. course) in Radiography from a recognized University/ Institution. OR Diploma in Radiography from a recognized Institution with 2 yrs. experience.

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) - Matriculation or equivalent; ITI/Diploma certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from a recognized Institute/polytechnic of a minimum of 12 months.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) - Between 25 to 35 years

Lab Attendant Gr. II - Between 18-27 years

Medical Record Technician - 18-30 years

Cashier -Between 21-30 years

Radiographic Technician Grade-I - Between 21-35 years

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) - Between 18-40 years

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Technical Assistant/Technician (Anesthesia / Operation Theatre) - Rs.33,450/-

Lab Attendant Gr. II - Rs.19,900/-

Medical Record Technician - Rs.23,550/-

Cashier - Rs.23,550/-

Radiographic Technician Grade-I - Rs.33,450/-

Senior Mechanic (A/C &R) -Rs.23,550/-

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 11 March 2022. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online. In case of any doubt/help candidates can email for the technical problems faced while applying online to khuswindersingh@becil.com or For queries other than technical to hrsection@becil.com OR 0120-4177860.

Visit the BECIL website www.becil.com.

Go the ‘Careers Section’

then click ‘Registration Form (Online).

Select Advertisement Number

Enter Basic Details

Enter Education Details/Work Experience.

Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate.

Application Preview or Modify.

Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form.

Candidates will have to upload scanned copy of passport color photo, signature scan copy, size of these scanned copies should be within 100 kb and in jpg/.pdf files only.

Only online payment of registration & application processing fees (non-refundable) is applicable.

Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee