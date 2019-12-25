BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply for Research Assistant and Pharmacist Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant and Pharmacist on contract basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 15 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 January, 2020

BECIL Research Assistant and Pharmacist Vacancy Details

Research Assistant – 6 Posts

Pharmacist – 4 Posts

Salary:

Research Assistant – Rs.29,565/-

Pharmacist – Rs.22,790/-

Eligibility Criteria for Research Assistant and Pharmacist Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Research Assistant – M.Sc. in Biological Sciences/Life Science

Pharmacist – Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board ii. Should be a registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948

How to Apply for BECIL Jobs 2020

Candidates may get Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com.

The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307 on or before 15 January 2020.

BECIL Recruitment Notification

BECIL Application Form

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs: