BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply for Research Assistant and Pharmacist Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited application for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant and Pharmacist on contract basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through prescribed format on or before 15 January 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 15 January, 2020
BECIL Research Assistant and Pharmacist Vacancy Details
- Research Assistant – 6 Posts
- Pharmacist – 4 Posts
Salary:
- Research Assistant – Rs.29,565/-
- Pharmacist – Rs.22,790/-
Eligibility Criteria for Research Assistant and Pharmacist Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Research Assistant – M.Sc. in Biological Sciences/Life Science
- Pharmacist – Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/Board ii. Should be a registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948
How to Apply for BECIL Jobs 2020
Candidates may get Application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office (C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307) or download it from www.becil.com.
The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, Aadhar Card, Pan Card and nonrefundable registration fee should be submitted to BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307 on or before 15 January 2020.
BECIL Recruitment Notification
Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:
- General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-