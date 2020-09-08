BEL Recruitment 2020: 145 Vacancies for Trainee Engineers & Project Engineers Across India, Apply Online @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited applications for the post of Trainee Engineer & Project Engineer. Eligible and interested persons can apply through the official website on or before 27 September 2020.

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navratna Company and India's Premier Professional Electronics Company under Ministry of Defence

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application forms: 27 September 2020

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Vacancy Details

Trainee Engineer - 54 Posts (Bengaluru)

Project Engineer - 33 Posts (Bengaluru / Hyderabad)

Project Engineer - 22 Posts (Bengaluru /Chandipur, Odisha)

Project Engineer-I - 37 Posts (Gandhinagar, Okha & Porbandar- Gujarat, Mumbai-Maharashtra, New Mangalore - Karnataka, Kochi, Azhikode - Kerala, Chennai, Puducherry – Tamil Nadu, Vizag, Machilipatnam – Andhra Pradesh, Hirakud – Odisha, Kolkata – West Bengal, Kavaratti, Amini – Lashadweep, Campbell Bay. Digilipur – Andaman & Nicobar Islands and New Delhi)

Eligibility Criteria for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer

Educational Qualification:

Trainee Engineer - SD-TE Full time B.E./B.Tech (Computer Science) with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwD Candidates.

Project Engineer - SD -PE Full time B.E./B.Tech (Mechanical/Computer Science/Electronics/Electronics & Communication/Electronics & Telecommunication) with First Class for General / OBC / EWS candidates & Pass Class for SC/ST/PwD Candidates.

Project Engineer - I - Full time BE/B.Tech in the Civil/EEE/Mechanical discipline with First Class for General, EWS & OBC candidates. Pass Class for SC/ST/PwD Candidates

Salary:

Trainee Engineer - 1st Year - Rs. 25,000/-, 2nd Year - Rs. 28,000/- and 3rd Year - Rs. 31,000/-

Project Engineer - 1st Year - Rs. 35,000/ - 2nd Year - Rs. 40,000/ - 3rd Year - Rs. 45,000/ - 4th Year - Rs. 50,000/ -\

Selection Process for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer

A merit list will be prepared, based on the aggregate percentage obtained in BE/B.Tech and work experience.

How to Apply for BEL Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Recruitment 2020 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website bel-india.in on or before 27 September 2020.

BEL Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Recruitment Notification PDF

Apply Online

BEL Project Engineer I Recruitment Notification PDF

Apply Online