BEL Recruitment 2021 for 305 Apprentice Posts: Apply Online, Download Notification @bel-india.in

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Jalahalli Post, Bengaluru, has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973.

Interested candidates,hailing from Karnataka State, can apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment from 04 January to 22 January 2021 on BEL official website bel-india.in. However, the last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply at BEL is 19 January 2021.

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application - 04 January 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply "Bharat Electronics Limited”- 19 January 2021

Last date for applying at Bharat Electronics Limited - 22 January 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list - 27 January 2021

Tentative Date of Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at "Bharat Electronics Limited - 03 February 2021

BEL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 305

Computer Science & Engineering - 25

Electronics & Communication Engineering - 150

Mechanical Engineering - 100

Electrical & Electronics Engineering - 25

Chemical Engineering - 05

BEL Apprentice Salary:

Rs. 10,400

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above

Age Limit:

22 Years (age relaxation for SC/ST & OBC candidates will be provided as per Government norms)

Selection Process for BEL Apprentice Posts

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Establishment premises. If some more establishment seek data during the process they will also be invited to attend scrutiny

How to apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrollment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply by following steps

Step 1:

Login Click Establishment Request Menu Click Find Establishment Upload Resume Choose Establishment name Type "Bharat Electronics Limited" and search Click apply Click apply again

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal - Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in and Click on Enroll. Complete the application form. A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. : Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 1 mentioned above.

BEL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download

BEL MHRD Apprentice Registration Link

BEL Apprentice Login Link