BEL Recruitment 2023 for 120 Graduate Apprentice Posts

BEL Recruitment 2023: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is hiring 120 Graduate Apprentice Posts. Canidates can check Application Link, Notification, Vacancy, How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria and Other Details Here.

BEL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) published the notification for recruitment of 120 Graduate Apprentices under the Apprentices Act,1961(Amended) for one year of Apprenticeship training in the various Branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 15 October 2023. Candidates with requisite educational qualifications can apply for these posts.

BEL Apprentice Notification Download Here BEL Apprentice Application Link Apply Here

BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting date of application on NATS portal: 30 September 2023 Last date of application on NATS portal: 15 October 2023

BEL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Mechanical Engineering - 40

Computer Science (Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science &Technology, Computer Technology & Computer Engineering) - 10

Electronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics) - 40

Civil Engineering - 30

BEL Apprentice Interview 2023

All the successful registered applicants on the NATS portal may appear for the interview at the following address at own travel expenses: BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED CENTRAL RESEARCH LABORATORY (CRL) Entrance Gate: Opposite to the Indraprastha Engineering College Site IV, Sahibabad Industrial Area, Bharat Nagar Post, Ghaziabad-201010

BEL Apprentice Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate should have passed their BE/B.Tech in above mentioned Engineering branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 31/10/2020.

Age Limit:

Maximum age should not be more than 25 years as on 31/10/2023

How to Apply for BEL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates can apply for the above vacancies through Govt. Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) on or before 15 October 2023.