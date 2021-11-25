ECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant and Others @ecil.co.in, Check Eligibility

Electronics Corporation of India Limited, a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Technical Officers and others on its official website.

ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited, a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for the recruitment to the posts of Technical Officers, Scientific Asst. and Junior Artisan. Eligible and interested persons can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02/04 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for ECIL Job Notification 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Diploma (Full time) in Electronics Engineering / Electronics/M.Sc/Engineering Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



Important Date for ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 02-04 December 2021

Vacancy Details for ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification:

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.1)-01

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.2)-02

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.3)-01

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.4)-01

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.5)-01

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.6)-04

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.7)-01

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.8)-01

Scientific Assistant-A on Contract (Cat.1)-02

Scientific Assistant-A on Contract (Cat.2)-01

Scientific Assistant-A on Contract (Cat.3)-01

Junior artisan on Contract-05

Eligibility Criteria for ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Technical Officer on Contract (Cat.1)-A First-class Engineering Degree (Full time) in Electronics and communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution / University with one‐year post qualification experience in the field of Maintenance of Control & Instrumentation systems / Control Panels / Computer systems, Electronics & Communication systems / Troubleshooting of Analog & Digital I/O PCBs, Analog & Digital meters / indicators, power supplies etc. Scientific Assistant-A on Contract (Cat.1): A first-class Diploma (Full time) in Electronics Engineering / Electronics and Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any institution recognized by the State Board of Technical Education with one-year post qualification experience the field of Maintenance of Electronic/Instrumentation systems, Computer Hardware & Networking. Junior artisan on Contract: Should have passed ITI (2 years) in the trades of Electronics / Computers /Instrumentation/Radio & TV with minimum one‐year post qualification experience in the field of Testing & Maintenance of Computers / Electronics / Communication Gadgets. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for ECIL Job Notification 2021 Notification:

Eligible candidates can download the Application Form from our website (www.ecil.co.in) and should report at 10:00 hrs. at the venue on 02-04 December 2021 with duly filled in application along with the following original certificates & a set of self-attested photocopies mentioned in the notification.