BELTRON DEO Typing Test Date 2020 Released @bsedc.bihar.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

BELTRON DEO Typing Test Date 2020: Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON) has released the Typing Test Dates for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the DEO Typing Test can download Typing Test Schedule from BELTRON official website www.bsedc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON) will conduct the Typing Test for the Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts on 18/19/20 and 21 February 2020.

Candidates, who have qualified the MCQ exam for the posts of Data Entry Operator (DEO) held in November/December 2019, will appear for the Typing Test, which is the second stage test for the selection process.

Candidates who have to appear in the Typing Test should note that they will have to give Typing Test on Computer in both the languages-English and Hindi. Each test will be conducted for 10 minute duration after the interval of 10 minute. Candidates can go through the details notification in this regards.

Candidates who have to appear in the Typing Skill Test can download their admit card from the 11 February 2020 from the official website. Details about the venue/schedule etc will be displayed on the admit card for the candidates.

How to Download BELTRON DEO Typing Test Date 2020

Go to official website www. bsedc.bihar.gov.in

Go to the NOTICE & CIRCULAR section available on the home page.

Click on link “MCQ Qualified DEO Typing Test” available on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the details of the Typing Test.

You are advised to download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd. (BELTRON) for latest updates regarding the Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.