BESCOM Recruitment 2021 for 400 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bescom.karnataka.gov.in

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) is hiring 400 Apprentice Posts. Check Details Here

Created On: Jul 12, 2021 19:50 IST
BESCOM Recruitment 2021
BESCOM Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts on NATS website - http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - bescom.karnataka.gov.in on or before 05 August 2021.

BESCOM Apprentice Notification Download

MHRD NATS Website

BESCOM Website

Important Dates

  1. Online Application starting date - 15 July 2021
  2. Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “BESCOM” -  30 July 2021
  3. Last date for applying  at “BESCOM” - 05 August 2021
  4. Result - 10 August 2021
  5. Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “BESCOM” - 16 to 18 August 2021

BESCOM Vacancy Details:

Post Name- Apprentice

No. Of Vacancies- 400 Posts

  1. Graduate Apprentice - 325 Posts
  2. Diploma Apprentice - 75 Posts

BESCOM  Apprentice Salary:

  1. Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 7000
  2. Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 5000

Eligibility Criteria for BESCOM Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

  1. Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech/B.E or equivalent
  2. Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in from Polytechnic college

How to Apply for BESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:

  1. Login
  2. Click Establishment Request Menu
  3. Click Find Establishment
  4. Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name
  5. Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited ” and search
  6. Click apply
  7. Click apply again

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:

Step 1:

  1. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
  2. Click Enroll
  3. Complete the application form
  4. A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :

  1. Login
  2. Click Establishment Request Menu
  3. Click Find Establishment
  4. Upload Resume
  5. Choose Establishment name
  6. Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search
  7. Click apply
  8. Click apply again

Job Summary
NotificationBESCOM Recruitment 2021 for 400 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bescom.karnataka.gov.in
Last Date of SubmissionAug 5, 2021
CityBangalore
StateKarnataka
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate
Functional Engineering
