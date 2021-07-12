BESCOM Recruitment 2021 for 400 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bescom.karnataka.gov.in

BESCOM Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts on NATS website - http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - bescom.karnataka.gov.in on or before 05 August 2021.
BESCOM Apprentice Notification Download
Important Dates
- Online Application starting date - 15 July 2021
- Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “BESCOM” - 30 July 2021
- Last date for applying at “BESCOM” - 05 August 2021
- Result - 10 August 2021
- Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “BESCOM” - 16 to 18 August 2021
BESCOM Vacancy Details:
Post Name- Apprentice
No. Of Vacancies- 400 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice - 325 Posts
- Diploma Apprentice - 75 Posts
BESCOM Vacancy Details
- Graduate Apprentice - 73 Posts
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 87 Posts
BESCOM Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 7000
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 5000
Eligibility Criteria for BESCOM Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech/B.E or equivalent
- Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in from Polytechnic college
How to Apply for BESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:
- Login
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click Find Establishment
- Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name
- Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited ” and search
- Click apply
- Click apply again
For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:
Step 1:
- Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in
- Click Enroll
- Complete the application form
- A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.
Step 2 :
- Login
- Click Establishment Request Menu
- Click Find Establishment
- Upload Resume
- Choose Establishment name
- Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search
- Click apply
- Click apply again