BESCOM Recruitment 2021 for 400 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @bescom.karnataka.gov.in

BESCOM Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Posts on NATS website - http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - bescom.karnataka.gov.in on or before 05 August 2021.

BESCOM Apprentice Notification Download

MHRD NATS Website

BESCOM Website

Important Dates

Online Application starting date - 15 July 2021 Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply “BESCOM” - 30 July 2021 Last date for applying at “BESCOM” - 05 August 2021 Result - 10 August 2021 Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates at “BESCOM” - 16 to 18 August 2021

BESCOM Vacancy Details:

Post Name- Apprentice

No. Of Vacancies- 400 Posts

Graduate Apprentice - 325 Posts Diploma Apprentice - 75 Posts

BESCOM Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 73 Posts Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 87 Posts

BESCOM Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 7000 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 5000

Eligibility Criteria for BESCOM Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - B.Tech/B.E or equivalent Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in from Polytechnic college

How to Apply for BESCOM Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details - After verification of student enrolment by BOAT (SR), a student will be able to login and apply:

Login Click Establishment Request Menu Click Find Establishment Upload Resume e. Choose Establishment name Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited ” and search Click apply Click apply again

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal:

Step 1:

Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in Click Enroll Complete the application form A unique Enrollment Number for each student will be generated. Please wait for at least one day for enrollment verification and approval. After this student can proceed to Step 2.

Step 2 :