BESCOM Recruitment 2022 For 400 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BESCOM has invited online application for the 400 Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BESCOM recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on NATS website - http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Out of total 400 vacancies announced by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), 325 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 75 for Technical (Diploma) Apprentices.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 31 October 2022 through official website - bescom.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B.Tech/ Degree/ Diploma in concerned trades/disciplines with additional eligibility can apply for BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.



Important Date BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-143

Electronics and Communication Engineering-116

Computer Science and Engineering-36

Information Science and Engineering-20

Civil Engineering-05

Instrumentation Technology Engineering-05

Diploma Apprentice

Electrical and Electronics Engineering-55

Electronics and Communication Engineering-10

Computer Science and Engineering-10

Eligibility Criteria BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech from a recognized University.

3 Yrs Diploma from recognized institute.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts available on the official website.



BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Click Here



How To Apply BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: