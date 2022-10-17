BESCOM Recruitment 2022 For 400 Apprentice Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has invited online application for 400 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts on NATS website - http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. Out of total 400 vacancies announced by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), 325 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 75 for Technical (Diploma) Apprentices.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 31 October 2022 through official website - bescom.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including BE/ B.Tech/ Degree/ Diploma in concerned trades/disciplines with additional eligibility can apply for BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.
Important Date BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:
Vacancy Details BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Graduate Apprentice
Electrical and Electronics Engineering-143
Electronics and Communication Engineering-116
Computer Science and Engineering-36
Information Science and Engineering-20
Civil Engineering-05
Instrumentation Technology Engineering-05
Diploma Apprentice
Electrical and Electronics Engineering-55
Electronics and Communication Engineering-10
Computer Science and Engineering-10
Eligibility Criteria BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have BE/B.Tech from a recognized University.
3 Yrs Diploma from recognized institute.
Candidates willing to apply for these posts are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts available on the official website.
BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Click Here
How To Apply BESCOM Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
- First of all visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in
- You will have to enroll yourself and login to the portal after providing your login credentials.
- Fill up the application form in prescribed formate and upload the resume to the window given on the home page.
- Choose the establishment name as given on the window.
- Follow the process as directed on the official website.