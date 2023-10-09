Best Books For UPSC Aspirants: Must Read Motivational Books

Best Books For UPSC Aspirants: The UPSC is considered one of the toughest examinations in India to clear. Thousands of aspirants appear for the examination, making it one of the most competitive exams. Looking at the competitiveness of the examinations, candidates must prepare for them thoroughly by reading books that make their base strong and provide them with enough knowledge about the subject.
While NCERT is considered the safe and primary choice of aspirants, it is not enough to cover areas that need deep learning and understanding. In this article, we have listed books spanning different subjects that can give you a deep understanding and knowledge about your subject. Here are some books a UPSC aspirant must read:
1. India After Gandhi By Ramchandra Guha
This book is beneficial in terms of the modern history and political scenario of India. Ramchandra Guha, in this book, describes how the socio-political scenario of India changed after independence, and the incidents after that shaped the nation of what it is now. While Laxmikant’s Indian Polity is a popular book among aspirants, this book can help you gain brownie points.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Indian Politics
|
Author
|
Ramchandra Guha
|
Total pages
|
900
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
2. Indian Art And Culture By Nitin Singhania
Nitin Singhania's Indian Art and Culture covers the syllabus of Indian Heritage and Culture. With the help of numerous photographs and illustrations, the author provided a comprehensive knowledge base on Indian art, paintings, music, and architecture.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Indian art and culture
|
Author
|
Nitin Singhania
|
Total pages
|
632
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
3. India’s Struggle For Independence By Bipin Chandra
Probably one of the most structured books about the Modern history of India, Bipin Chandra’s India’s Struggle for Independence dives into the pre-independence era of India and its advancement to freedom. A must-read for UPSC aspirants to understand Indian modern history better.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Modern history
|
Author
|
Bipin Chandra
|
Total pages
|
600
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
4. Indian Economy By Ramesh Singh
One of the most popular books among aspirants, this book sets the foundation of the Indian economy and helps you understand the economic policies.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Economics
|
Author
|
Ramesh Singh
|
Total pages
|
736
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
5. Manorama Yearbook
This is the best book to know about the current affairs of the year which is very helpful for the UPSC examination and is necessary.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Current affairs
|
Author
|
NA
|
Total pages
|
NA
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
6. Indian Geography By Majid Hussain
A quick and organized book about the geography of India, this book is better than NCERT and is a must-have for all aspirants.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Indian Geography
|
Author
|
Majid Hussain
|
Total pages
|
920
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
7. Verbal And Non-Verbal Reasoning By R.S. Aggarwal
One of the best books on CSAT in the market. The Verbal and non-verbal reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal is great for solving reasoning questions and practice.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
CSAT
|
Author
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Total pages
|
300
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
8. Global Politics By Andrew Heywood
In the time of globalization, it is important to know the geopolitics and international relations of the world. Andrew Heywood’s Global Politics dives into world affairs and is great for UPSC aspirants who want to acquire solid knowledge about international affairs.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
International Relations
|
Author
|
Andrew Heywood
|
Total pages
|
721
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart
9. Indian History By Krishna Reddy
The book Indian History by Krishna Reddy is unparalleled in its coverage of ancient and medieval history. This book is useful for civil service examination mains and preliminary exams. This book is appropriate for both state and UPSC exams.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
History
|
Author
|
Krishna Reddy
|
Total pages
|
1312
|
Available
|
Amazon, Flipkart