Best Books For UPSC Aspirants: Must Read Motivational Books

Best Motivational Books for UPSC Aspirants: We have listed books spanning different subjects that can give you a deep understanding and knowledge about your subject. Here are 10 books a UPSC aspirant must read.

Best Books For UPSC Aspirants: The UPSC is considered one of the toughest examinations in India to clear. Thousands of aspirants appear for the examination, making it one of the most competitive exams. Looking at the competitiveness of the examinations, candidates must prepare for them thoroughly by reading books that make their base strong and provide them with enough knowledge about the subject.

While NCERT is considered the safe and primary choice of aspirants, it is not enough to cover areas that need deep learning and understanding. In this article, we have listed books spanning different subjects that can give you a deep understanding and knowledge about your subject. Here are some books a UPSC aspirant must read:

1. India After Gandhi By Ramchandra Guha

This book is beneficial in terms of the modern history and political scenario of India. Ramchandra Guha, in this book, describes how the socio-political scenario of India changed after independence, and the incidents after that shaped the nation of what it is now. While Laxmikant’s Indian Polity is a popular book among aspirants, this book can help you gain brownie points.

Particulars Details Subject Indian Politics Author Ramchandra Guha Total pages 900 Available Amazon, Flipkart

2. Indian Art And Culture By Nitin Singhania

Nitin Singhania's Indian Art and Culture covers the syllabus of Indian Heritage and Culture. With the help of numerous photographs and illustrations, the author provided a comprehensive knowledge base on Indian art, paintings, music, and architecture.

Particulars Details Subject Indian art and culture Author Nitin Singhania Total pages 632 Available Amazon, Flipkart

3. India’s Struggle For Independence By Bipin Chandra

Probably one of the most structured books about the Modern history of India, Bipin Chandra’s India’s Struggle for Independence dives into the pre-independence era of India and its advancement to freedom. A must-read for UPSC aspirants to understand Indian modern history better.

Particulars Details Subject Modern history Author Bipin Chandra Total pages 600 Available Amazon, Flipkart

4. Indian Economy By Ramesh Singh

One of the most popular books among aspirants, this book sets the foundation of the Indian economy and helps you understand the economic policies.

Particulars Details Subject Economics Author Ramesh Singh Total pages 736 Available Amazon, Flipkart

5. Manorama Yearbook

This is the best book to know about the current affairs of the year which is very helpful for the UPSC examination and is necessary.

Particulars Details Subject Current affairs Author NA Total pages NA Available Amazon, Flipkart

6. Indian Geography By Majid Hussain

A quick and organized book about the geography of India, this book is better than NCERT and is a must-have for all aspirants.

Particulars Details Subject Indian Geography Author Majid Hussain Total pages 920 Available Amazon, Flipkart

7. Verbal And Non-Verbal Reasoning By R.S. Aggarwal

One of the best books on CSAT in the market. The Verbal and non-verbal reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal is great for solving reasoning questions and practice.

Particulars Details Subject CSAT Author R.S. Aggarwal Total pages 300 Available Amazon, Flipkart

8. Global Politics By Andrew Heywood

In the time of globalization, it is important to know the geopolitics and international relations of the world. Andrew Heywood’s Global Politics dives into world affairs and is great for UPSC aspirants who want to acquire solid knowledge about international affairs.

Particulars Details Subject International Relations Author Andrew Heywood Total pages 721 Available Amazon, Flipkart

9. Indian History By Krishna Reddy

The book Indian History by Krishna Reddy is unparalleled in its coverage of ancient and medieval history. This book is useful for civil service examination mains and preliminary exams. This book is appropriate for both state and UPSC exams.