BFUHS Admit Card 2020 for Staff Nurse Released @bfuhs.ac.in, Download BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card Here

BFUHS Admit Card 2020 for Staff Nurse: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the post of Staff Nurse. All candidates who have applied for BFUHS Recruitment 2020 can download BFUHS Admit Card from official website www.bfuhs.ac.in
BFUHS Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download BFHUS Staff Nurse Admit Card directly through the link given below using their Registration Number and Password.
BFUHS Staff Nurse Admit Card Download Link
BFUHS Staff Nurse Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 June 2020 (Sunday). The candidates can check the venue and time of the exam on their BFUHS Staff Nurse Roll Number.
How to Download BFUHS Admit Card 2020 for Staff Nurse ?
- Go to official website of BFUHS bfuhs.ac.in
- Click on “ Click here to download Roll No for Staff Nurse recruitment test dated 21-06-2020”
- A new window will open where you need to login by providing Registration Number and Password
- Download BFUHS Staff Nurse Call Letter and take a print out
- Incase roll no is not uploaded candidates can send bank challan copy at waytoconfirmfee@gmail.com.
As per the official notice - All the aspirants appearing for Written test for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse under Govt of Punjab scheduled to be held on 21 June 2020 (Sunday) are directed to download e-pass from State Govt COVA app to reach their examination centre. Also, they are required to follow the following advisory issued as a preventive measure against COVID-19:
- Wearing of Masks by all candidates is mandatory during appearance in examination.
- Social Distancing i.e. minimum 4-6 feet as per the guidelines of Govt of India/Govt of Punjab must be maintained .
- Candidates are allowed to carry Drinking Water during the examination.
- Any candidate having any symptom of COVID-19 or undergoing Quarantine/Isolation period should not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.
- No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination premises without admit card-cum-Roll no. The identity of the candidate shall be matched before commencement of examination.
- Candidates shall take all preventive/precautionary measures as advised by Government from time to time.