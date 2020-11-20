BFUHS Ward Attendant Admit Card 2020 Released @bfuhs.ac.in, Download Here

BFUHS Admit Card 2020 Download for Ward Attendant: Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) has released the admit card for the post of Ward Attendant. The candidates who have applied for BFUHS Ward Attendant Recruitment 2020 can download BFUHS Admit Card from official website www.bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Ward Attendant Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Ward Attendant Admit Card, directly, by login into the link given below.

BFUHS Ward Attendant Admit Card Download Link

BFUHS Ward Attendant Exam is scheduled on 28 November 2020 (Saturday). The exam will be conducted from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Candidates can check the details regarding the exam through the link below:

BFUHS Ward Attendant Exam 2020 Notice

BFUHS Ward Attendant Exam Important Instruction Notice

BFUHS Ward Attendant Exam Admit Card Notice

How to Download BFUHS Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of BFUHS bfuhs.ac.in

Click on “ Click here to download rollno/admit card for recruitment of Ward attendant”

A new window will open where you need to login by providing Registration Number and Password

Click on 'Login Button'

Download BFUHS MPHW Call Letter and take a print out

As per BGUHS Website, In case rollno is not downloading, kindly mail your fee challan at punjabgovt2020@gmail.com upto 26-11-2020 or visit university personally.