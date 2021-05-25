BFUHS Admit Card 2021 Updates: Exam on 30 May for Paramedical Posts, Download Notice @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUSH Admit Card 2021 Updates: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released a notice regarding the exam for the post of Radiographer, Anesthesia Technician, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Cardiac Technician, CSSD Technician, MGPS Technician, Physio Therapist, Speech Therapist, Audiometric Technician & Radiotherapy Technician on its website - bfuhs.ac.in. As per the notice, BFUHS Paramedical Exam shall be conducted on 30 May 2021 as follow:

Anaesthesia Tech., Dialysis Tech., Cardiac Tech., Speech Therapist/Audiometry Tech., MGPS Tech., Gas Plant Tech., Radiotherapy Tech., Radiographer - Morning (11:00 AM to 1.00 PM) ECG Tech., CSSD Tech., Physiotherapist - Evening (3:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

BFUHS Exam Date Notice

BFUHS Admit Card will be released anytime soon on the official website. The details of venue of examination shall be mentioned on admit card. Candidates should follow the below guidelines while appearing for the exam:

Candidates are allowed to carry own Drinking Water during the examination.

Candidates have to bring own black ball pen to appear for examination. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination premises without admit card-cum-Roll no.

Wearing of Masks by all candidates is mandatory during the examination.

Social Distancing as per the guidelines of Govt of India/Govt of Punjab must be maintained.

Candidates shall have to undergo Thermal Screening before appearance in the test.

Candidates having any symptom of COVID-19 or undergoing Quarantine/Isolation period shall intimate to the University alongwith positive RT-PCR/RAPID at email admissionbfuhs@gmail.com. Separate examination centre as per guidelines is made for COVID positive candidates.

All the candidates appearing for examination shall mandatory produce RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) report at the examination centre failing which he/she shall not be allowed to appear for examination.

Candidates shall take all preventive/precautionary measures as advised by Government from time to time.

BFUSHS had invited applications from 08 May to 22 May 2021 for filling 139 Paramedical Posts.