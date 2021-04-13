BFUHS Recruitment 2021 for 200 MO Posts, Apply Online @bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS MO Recruitment 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer.Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS MO Recruitment 2021 on official website www.bfuhs.ac.in on or before 30 April 2021.

A total of 200 vacancies notified under Department of Health and Family Welfare. More details on BFUHS Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details below:

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Online - 30 April 2021

BFUHS Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 200 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BFHUS MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Should have MBBS Degree from a recognized University or institution or equivalent recognized by Medical Council of India.

Age Limit:

18 to 37 Years

BFUHS MO Notification PDF

BFUSH MO Online Application Link

Selection Process for BFUHS MO Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test - 90 Marks

Experience - 1 year = 1 mark

How to apply for BFUHS MO Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BFUHS MO Recruitment 2021 through the online mode on official website on or before 30 April 2021. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.