BFUHS Result 2023 OUT on bfuhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

BFUHS Result 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in
BFUHS Results 2023
Steps to Download BFUHS Marksheet
Candidates can check their MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’
Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen
Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’
Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Result displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference
Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2023 PDF
Check here the direct link for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 for MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing yearly Examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
MBBS 1st Prof (ND-22)
21-Sep-2023
PG Medical Final Year (MJ-23)
21-Sep-2023
B.Sc Nursing 3rd Year (ND-22)
20-Sep-2023
PG Nursing 1st Year (ND-22)
20-Sep-2023
B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year (ND-21)
15-Sep-2023
B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year (MJ-21)
15-Sep-2023
B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) 2nd Year (MJ-22)
15-Sep-2023
B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic) 1st Year (MJ-22)
15-Sep-2023
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences: Highlights
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated inFaridkot, Punjab, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by Punjab Act No. 18.
The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy.
Presently 160 colleges are affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.
For students, staff, and faculty members, the university has modern and upgraded facilities.