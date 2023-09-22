BFUHS Result 2023 OUT on bfuhs.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

BFUHS Result 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) declared the results for various UG, PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Baba Farid University results 2023.

Get the direct link to download Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 PDF here.

BFUHS Result 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has recently declared the results for various UG, and PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Results 2023

As per the latest update, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) released the results of various UG and PG courses like MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- bfuhs.ac.in

BFUHS Result 2023 Click here

Steps to Download BFUHS Marksheet

Candidates can check their MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing, and other exam results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Baba Farid University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit official website - bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Result’ and Click on ‘University Regular Exam’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ tab displayed on the left side of the screen

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘View Result’

Step 5: Enter the Roll number, last three digit of Registration number and click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Result displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take the printout for future reference

Direct Links To Download BFUHS Results 2023 PDF

Check here the direct link for Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Result 2023 for MBBS, PG Medical, B.Sc Nursing, PG Nursing yearly Examinations.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences : Highlights

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is situated inFaridkot, Punjab, and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1998 by Punjab Act No. 18.

The university offers diploma, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in Faculty of Medical Sciences, Faculty of Dental Sciences, Faculty of Nursing Sciences, Faculty of Physiotherapy.

Presently 160 colleges are affiliated to Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

For students, staff, and faculty members, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University has modern and upgraded facilities.