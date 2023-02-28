Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 For 62 Assistant Professor Posts: Check Eligibility 

Bharati College DU has invited online applications for the 62 Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Check Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Bharati College University of Delhi has released notification in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023

for 62 Assistant Professor Post. These positions are available in the various subjects / departments as mentioned in the notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 17 March 2023.

Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Pay Matrix Level-10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57700-182400/- as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus other admissible usual allowances as per rules of University of Delhi from time to time.



Notification Details Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. Bharati/Teaching/2023/1781

Important Date Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 17 March 2023

Vacancy Details Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commerce- 6

Computer Science- 5

Economics- 5

English- 9

Environmental Studies-2

Hindi- 12

History- 5

Political Science- 8

Punjabi- 1

Sanskrit- 6

FCW/HDFE- 2

Music-1

Eligibility Criteria Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

How To Download: Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Bharati College University of Delhi-https://www.bharaticollege.du.ac.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Advertisement for the post of Assistant Professors in the various departments on permanent basis - Bharati College' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply Bharati College DU Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to fill the application form as available on

the link https://colrec.uod.ac.in/ on the website of the University of Delhi on or before 17 March 2023.