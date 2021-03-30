BHEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Posts: Graduates Eligible, Apply Online @careers.bhel.in
BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has released the short notification for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee on its website - bhel.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website careers.bhel.in from 05 April 2021 onwards. The last date for BHEL Application Submission is 26 April 2021.
Candidates seeking to join BHEL as Supervisor Trainee in Finance should have possess Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com). Shortlisted candidates will be called for online exam which is tentatively scheduled on 23 May 2021.
Important Dates
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 05 April 2021
- Last Date for Submitting Documents - 26 April 2021
- BHEL Supervisor Trainee Exam Date - 23 May 2021
BHEL Vacancy Details
Supervisor Trainee in Finance - 40 Posts
UR - 25 Posts
EWS - 2 Posts
OBC - 10 Posts
SC - 2 Posts
ST- 1 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Posts
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor of Commerce i.e. B.Com
Selection Process for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Exam
How to Apply for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on BHEL Career website i.e. careers.bhel.in from 05 April 2021 to 26 April 2021.
BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment Short Notification PDF
BHEL Supervisor Trainee Online Application Link - 5 April 2021