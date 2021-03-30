BHEL Recruitment 2021 for Trainee Posts: Graduates Eligible, Apply Online @careers.bhel.in

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), has released the short notification for recruitment to the post of Supervisor Trainee on its website - bhel.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021 through online mode on official website careers.bhel.in from 05 April 2021 onwards. The last date for BHEL Application Submission is 26 April 2021.

Candidates seeking to join BHEL as Supervisor Trainee in Finance should have possess Bachelor in Commerce (B.Com). Shortlisted candidates will be called for online exam which is tentatively scheduled on 23 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 05 April 2021

Last Date for Submitting Documents - 26 April 2021

BHEL Supervisor Trainee Exam Date - 23 May 2021

BHEL Vacancy Details

Supervisor Trainee in Finance - 40 Posts

UR - 25 Posts

EWS - 2 Posts

OBC - 10 Posts

SC - 2 Posts

ST- 1 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor of Commerce i.e. B.Com

Selection Process for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Exam

How to Apply for BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on BHEL Career website i.e. careers.bhel.in from 05 April 2021 to 26 April 2021.

BHEL Supervisor Trainee Recruitment Short Notification PDF

BHEL Supervisor Trainee Online Application Link - 5 April 2021

BHEL Website