BHU Recruitment 2020: Walk-In for Radiologist & MO Posts

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Recruitment 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released an advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Radiologists & MO.

Candidates having requisite qualifications and experience in the relevant subject can apply and attend the Walk-in-Interview on 24 March 2020.

Candidates can get brief details about BHU Radiologist & MO Recruitment 2020 by scrolling down.

Important Date:

•Walk-in-Interview date for BHU Radiologist & MO Posts: 24 March 2020

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vacancy Details:

•Radiologist & MO– 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Radiologist & MO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Radiologist- Candidates having MD/MS/DNB (Radio-Diagnosis/Radiology) are eligible to apply for the posts. The degree should be recognized by MCI and should be registered with the Medical Council.

Medical Officer (MO)- Candidates having MBBS degree are eligible to apply for the posts.

(Candidates can check the provided link of official notification for more details.)

Pay Scale for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Radiologist & MO Posts:

Radiologist- 1, 00,000 per month.

Medical Officer- 60000 per month.

Official Notification Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to apply for BHU Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates can attend for Walk-in-Interview on 24 March 2020. The Walk-in-Interview will start at 3 P.M. on 24 March 2020. It is to be noted that no TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.