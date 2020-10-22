BHU UET Exam Analysis 2020: Candidates can get a detailed analysis of BHU UET 2020 here. The Benaras Hindu University Undergraduate Enrance Test for B.Com is conducted for shortlisting candidates to the BCom (Hons.) and BCom (Hons.) Financial Markets Management programmes. The BHU UET exam analysis will help candidates and aspirants familiarize themselves with the difficulty level of entrance exam, type of questions, range of topics and difficulty level of the various sections. The exam analysis of BHU UET B.Com 2020 can also help candidates to predict the cut off and estimate their chances of qualifying the exam to secure a seat in the prestigious university. Candidates can read the article below to know all about BHU UET B.Com exam analysis 2020.

BHU UET B.Com Exam 2020 Highlights

The question paper of BHU UET is structured in a manner to test the candidates’ business analytical skills. The exam comprises of 150 objective-type questions of 3 marks each. Candidates are required to attempt the questions of BHU UET in 150 minutes. The question paper of BHU UET comprises questions from the topics of accountancy, financial statement analysis, financial markets, economics, money and banking, basic mathematics, business organization, business management, business environment, computer basics and current economic affairs. For every correct answer, candidates were awarded +3 mark, while -1 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer. No marks are awarded for questions left unanswered.

BHU UET B.Com Exam Analysis 2020

Various candidates expressed their views and thoughts regarding BHU UET B.Com 2020. According to candidates, the BHU UET B.Com exam was a tad more difficult as compared to last year. A fewer bumber of candidates appeared for BHU UET this year than registered, owing to the pandemic. Candidates, however, were of the opinion that they were able to perform well as he exam was postponed several times. Candidates also said that the exam officials took all the measures necessary to ensure that the exam was held in a safe manner held amidst COVID-19. The test-takers of BHU UET ensured that all the safety measures were taken and the candidates were provided with sanitizers, masks and, gloves before entering the examination hall.

BHU UET 2020 B.Com Exam Result

The Benaras Hindu University released the BHU UET B.Com 2020 result in the month of September in the online mode. Candidates were required to log in with their credentials to download the BHU UET B.Com 2020 result. The result of BHU UET B.Com comprised of the candidate’s namecategoryroll number, rank, and marks obtained by the candidates. The scores of BHU UET B.Com are valid for one year only. Candidates who qualify BHU UET B.Com are eligible to participate in the selection process conducted by the University.

BHU UET B.Com 2020 Selection Process

The candidates who have qualified according to the result of BHU UET 2020 are eligible to participate in the selection process. Based on the merit scores and ranks of the candidate, the exam authority releases a merit list of the candidatesalong with a counselling schedule on the official website. Candidates shortlisted as per the merit list have to participate in the online counselling process conducted by the University. The counselling-cum-admission fee has also to be paid by the candidates in the online mode. Candidates will be allotted seats to the course in order of merit secured in the entrance exam.