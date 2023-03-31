Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; 81.04% Pass, Check Toppers List, Statistics

ihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 (Announced): As per the recent updates, the BSEB has announced the Bihar Board 10th result today. Students can check BSEB matric results at biharboardonline.com. Check BSEB 10th statistics or pass percentage here

BSEB 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result today in online mode. The pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04%. As many as 21 students are placed in the top five ranks. The board has uploaded the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 marksheets at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the BSEB Matric result 2023, students need to use their roll number and roll code. Also, the direct link to check the Bihar board 10th result 2023 has been provided on this page too.

As per updates, 16,10,657 total students appeared, 6,61,570 boys pass and 6,43,633 girs pass. BSEB conducted a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where Bihar Board 10th results and name of the toppers has been announced. As per media reports, over 16 lakh students have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Last year, Ramayani Roy secured the rank 1 in BSEB 10th exams.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Statistics

Specification Numbers Total Students 16,10,657 Boys 6,61,570 Girls 6,43,633

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 with Marks

As per the Bihar Board 2023 topper list 2023, Mohammad Islam Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing 489 (97.8%). Two students have bagged the 2nd rank, three students secured rank 3 and 21 students secured rank 5, as per the BSEB 10th results 2023. A total of 90 students secured a position in top 10.

Rank Names of students Names of Schools Marks Obtained 1 Mohammad Rumman Ashraf Islamia High School Sheikhpura 489 (97.8%) 2 Namrata Kumari Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur 486 (97.2%) 2 Gyani Anupama Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad 486 (97.2%) 3 Sanju Kumari High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda 484 3 Bhavna Kumari Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran 484 3 Jaynandan Kumar Pandit PB High School Lakhisarai 484

Past Year’s Bihar Board 10th Toppers List

Every year, the board announces the Bihar Board result statistics, pass percentage, total number of students passed in the exam and names of Bihar Board 10th toppers. Last year, the board awarded first rank holders with Rs 1 Lakh cash, laptop and Kindle-E-Book reader. Until, the board announces the BSEB Matric result 2023 and toppers list, students can check last year’s toppers -

Rank Name of BSEB 10 Toppers School Name Marks 1 Ramayani Roy Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad 487 2 Sanya Kumar Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani 486 3 Prayaga Kumari Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad 485 4 Nirjala Kumari Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna 484 5 Anurag Kumar Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur 483 5 Susan Kumar Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui 483 5 Nikhil Kumar Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai 483

Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics

Last year, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for Bihar Board 10th exams out of which 12,86,971 passed. The overall pass percentage in Bihar Board Matric result 2022 was recorded at 79.88%. Students can go through the table to know past year’s Bihar Board 10th pass percentage -