Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; 81.04% Pass, Check Toppers List, Statistics

ihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2023 (Announced): As per the recent updates, the BSEB has announced the Bihar Board 10th result today. Students can check BSEB matric results at biharboardonline.com. Check BSEB 10th statistics or pass percentage here 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

BSEB 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar board 10th result today in online mode. The pass percentage in BSEB Class 10 result is 81.04%. As many as 21 students are placed in the top five ranks. The board has uploaded the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 marksheets  at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To download the BSEB Matric result 2023, students need to use their roll number and roll code. Also, the direct link to check the Bihar board 10th result 2023 has been provided on this page too. 

 

As per updates, 16,10,657 total students appeared, 6,61,570 boys pass and 6,43,633 girs pass. BSEB conducted a press conference in the presence of the Education Minister, where Bihar Board 10th results and name of the toppers has been announced. As per media reports, over 16 lakh students have registered for BSEB class 10 board exams this year. The Bihar Board matric exam was conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. Last year, Ramayani Roy secured the rank 1 in BSEB 10th exams. 

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Statistics 

Specification

Numbers

Total Students

16,10,657

Boys

6,61,570

Girls

6,43,633

Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2023 with Marks

As per the Bihar Board 2023 topper list 2023, Mohammad Islam Ashraf has topped the Bihar Board 10th exam by securing 489 (97.8%). Two students have bagged the 2nd rank, three students secured rank 3 and 21 students secured rank 5, as per the BSEB 10th results 2023. A total of 90 students secured a position in top 10.

Rank

Names of students

Names of Schools

Marks Obtained

1

Mohammad Rumman Ashraf

Islamia High School Sheikhpura

489 (97.8%)

2

Namrata Kumari

Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan H/S Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur

486 (97.2%)

2

Gyani Anupama

Project Girls High School Goh, Aurangabad

486 (97.2%)

3

Sanju Kumari

High School Dallu Bigha, Nalanda

484

3

Bhavna Kumari

Utkramit MS Donwar Yogapati W Champaran, West Champaran

484

3

Jaynandan Kumar Pandit

PB High School Lakhisarai

484

Past Year’s Bihar Board 10th Toppers List

Every year, the board announces the Bihar Board result statistics, pass percentage, total number of students passed in the exam and names of Bihar Board 10th toppers. Last year, the board awarded first rank holders with Rs 1 Lakh cash, laptop and Kindle-E-Book reader. Until, the board announces the BSEB Matric result 2023 and toppers list, students can check last year’s toppers - 

Rank

Name of BSEB 10 Toppers

School Name

Marks

1

Ramayani Roy

Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad

487

2

Sanya Kumar

Project Girls High School Rajauli, Nawadah

486

2

Vivek Kumar Thakur

New Upgrade High School Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani

486

3

Prayaga Kumari

Utkramit M S Bazar Verma Goah, Aurangabad

485

4

Nirjala Kumari

Mahadev High School Khusrupur Patna

484

5

Anurag Kumar

Sarvoday High School Agiaon, Bhojpur

483

5

Susan Kumar

Utkramit M S Mirjaganj Aliganj, Jamui

483

5

Nikhil Kumar

Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalay Kerai

483

Bihar Board 10th Result Statistics 

 Last year, a total of 16,11,099 students appeared for Bihar Board 10th exams out of which 12,86,971 passed. The overall pass percentage in Bihar Board Matric result 2022 was recorded at 79.88%. Students can go through the table to know past year’s Bihar Board 10th pass percentage - 

Years

Pass Percentage

2023

81.04%

2022

79.88%

2021

78.17%

2020

80.59%

2019

80.73%

2018

68.89%

2017

50.12%

2016

46.66%

2015

75.17%

