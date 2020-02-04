Bihar Board Exam 2020: Check Model Paper & Important Resources for Class 12 Biology

Bihar Board Exam 2020 for Class 12 Biology is scheduled to be held tomorrow (i.e. 05 February 2020). Students preparing for BSEB 12th Board Exam 2020 are advised to check the latest Model Paper released by Bihar Board. In this article, we have provided the complete Bihar Board Class 12 Model Paper 2020 and other important resources for the preparation of Bihar Board Biology Board Exam 2020.

Content from Bihar Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2020:

Time :- 3 Hours 15 minutes, Full Mark - 70

Instructions for the candidates :-

- Candidates are required to give answers in their own words as far as practicable.

- Figures in the right hand margin indicate full marks.

- 15 minutes of extra time has been allotted for the candidates to read the questions carefully

- This question paper has two sections: Section-A and Section-B.

- In Section-A, there are 35 objective type questions, out of which any 35 questions have to be answered. In case more than 35 questions are answered, the the first 35 answers will be evaluated. Each questions carries 1 mark. Darken the circle with blue/black ball pen against the correct option on OMR-Answer Sheet provided to you. Do not use Whitener/Liquid/Blade/Nail

etc. on OMR Sheet; otherwise the result will be invalid.

- In Section-B, there are 18 Short answer type questions, out of which any 10 questions are to be answered, each question carries 2 marks. Apart from this, there are 6 Long answer type questions, out of which any 3 of them are to be answered. Each question carries 5 marks.

- Use of any electronic appliances is strictly prohibited.

Question No.- 1 to 42 are Objective Type Questions, out of which any 35 questions have to be answered. Each question carries 1 mark. There are four options provided with each question, only one is correct. You have to mark your selected option on the OMR-Sheet.

1. How many codons are present in Genetic code ?

A- 4

B- 16

C- 32

D- 64

2. Ovulation in female (human) is induced by which hormone?

A - Estrogen

B - Progesterone

C - L. H.

D - F S H

3. Embryosac is originated from which of the following structure?

A - Microspore

B - Microsporangium

C - Megaspore

D - Pollen tube

.

.

.

For rest of the questions, download Bihar Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2020 (in PDF format) from the link given below

- Bihar Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2020: Download PDF

Other important resources/articles for exam preparation:

Model Paper for Class 12 Bihar Board Exam 2020:

