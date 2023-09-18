Bihar STET Result 2023 Date, BSEB STET Result to be out soon on bsebstet.com, Check Update

Bihar STET Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board is going to release the STET result on the official website bsebstet.com soon. Candidates who appeared in the exam from 04 to 15 September can check the direct link to download State Eligibility Test Marks, qualifying marks, steps to download the result and other details here.

BSEB STE Result 2023: Check Result Date Here
BSEB STE Result 2023: Check Result Date Here

BSEB STET Result 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the result of Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET). BSEB STET Exam was held from 04 to 15 September in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Those who participated in the exam can download the result by visiting the official website i.e. bsebstet.com. They can bookmark this page for the latest updates regarding the result.  

BSEB STET Result Date 2023

As per the reports given by the media, the result is expected to be announced between 18 and 20 September 2023. The board had released a notice regarding the result, earlier, according to which the result is expected on 18 September 2023. Candidates can check their marks by login into the official website using their username and password.  Those who score the minimum qualifying marks will be declared qualified and will be issued a certificate.

Career Counseling

Students can check all the details related to Bihar STET Result 2023 in the table given below.

Name of the Exam Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Name of the Exam

Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET)

Category

Result 

Status

To be Released

BSEB STET Result Date 2023

 September 2023

BSEB STET Exam Date 2023

04 to 15 September 2023

Passing Marks

General- 50%

OBC/EWS- 45%

SC/ST- 40%

PwD- 30%

Credentials Required

Login Id

Password

Negative Marking

No Negative Marking

Official Website

www.bsebstet.com

Steps to Check to Bihar STET Result 2023

To check the result, candidates have to visit the official website and click on the "STET Result 2023". The steps to check the result are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -  www.bsebstet.com.

Step 2: Click on ‘BSEB STET Result 2023’

Step 3: Login into your account using your ‘Login Id and Password’ and click the "Submit" or "Check Result" button.

Step 4: Check your BSEB Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test Marks 2023 appears on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print copy of the same

Bihar STET Qualifying Marks 2023

The candidates can check the category-wise minumum required to qualify for the exam in the table below:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks 

General

50%

EWS

45%

OBC

45%

SC

40%

ST

40%

PwD

30%

Bihar STET Certificate 2023

BSEB State Result 2023 is a valid certificate for life. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government-aided and private schools in Bihar.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next