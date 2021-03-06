Bihar CHO Result 2021 Out: Download SHSB NHM Shortlisted Candidates List for DV, IGNOU Form and Surety Bond @statehealthsocietybihar.org

NHM Bihar CHO Result 2021 Out: State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Community Health Officer (CHO) for National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar). Candidates, who appeared in Bihar CHO Exam on 27 February 2021, can download State Health Society CHO Result from the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar CHO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SHSB CHO Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar CHO Result Download Link

A total of 1032 candidates are selected for Document Verification (DV) or Counselling. Bihar CHO Counselling will be conducted on 16 March, 17 March, 18 March and 19 March 2021 at SIHFW Patna-14 in two shifts from 10 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who are appearing in morning shift should register at 09:30 AM and for afternoon shift at 1:30 PM. The candidates should carry all the necessary documents, IGNOU Form and Surety Bond at the centre. They can check all the important information regarding Bihar CHO DV through the PDFs given below:

Bihar CHO Document Verification Notice

Important Instructions Against Adv no - 02/2021 for Document Verification

IGNOU Form

Surety Bond

How to Download Bihar CHO Result 2021 ?