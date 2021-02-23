Bihar COMFED Answer Key 2021 Out for Assistant and Technician: Submit Challenge before 25 Feb @sudha.coop

Bihar COMFED Admit Card 2021: Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has uploaded the answer key of written test for the post of Junior Technician, Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant. Candidates can download Sudha Coop Answer Key from the official website - sudha.coop.

If a candidate has any objection against Bihar COMFED Assistant and Jr Technician Answer Key, can submit his/her challenge/objection through online mode from 23 February to 25 February 2021.

Bihar COMFED Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download COMFED Answer Key and challenge answer key, directly, through the link below:

Bihar COMFED Answer Key Download Link

Bihar COMFED Assistant Answer Key Download Link

Bihar COMFED Jr Technician Answer Key Download Link

How to Download Bihar COMFED Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of BCOMED - sudha.coop

Click on the link - ‘Assistant’ OR ‘Jr. Technician’ given under ‘See your copy and Challange if Error’

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your ‘Registration No’ and ‘Password’, select ‘Exam Date’ and enter ‘Captcha’

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download Bihar COMFED Jr Technician Answer Key or Bihar COMFED Assistant Answer Key

Bihar COMFED Assistant Exam was held on 06 February and 07 February 2021 and Bihar COMFED Jr Technician Exam was conducted on 08 February 2021. The recruitment is being done to fill 80 vacancies for the post of Jr Technician (Electrical, Fitter, Welder, Refrigeration, Boiler) and 142 vacancies for Accounts Assistant, Marketing Assistant and Procurement Assistant Posts.