Bihar Home Guard DET Admit Card 2021 to release tomorrow, Check CSBC DET Provisional List & Date Here

Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2021: Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) in Bihar is going to release the admit card for recruitment to the post of Home Guard Constable Driver. The candidates who applied for Home Guard Constable Driver Recruitment 2021 against the advertisement number 05/2019 can download the provisional list of the candidates through the official website of CSBC.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

As per the provisional list, a total of 5321 candidates have been selected for DET on the basis of PET. The Driving Efficiency Test (DET) is scheduled to be held on 8 December 2021 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh Government High School (Patna High School), Gardnibagh, Patna-800002. The candidates are required to bring all essentials on the day of the test. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded tomorrow. i.e. 30 November 2021. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This drive is being done to recruit 1722 vacancies of Home Guard Constable Driver.

How to Download Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Home Guard Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

The online applications were started on 30 November 2019 and ended on 30 December 2019. The candidates are advised to bookmark this page for the latest updates. The link to the admit card will be provided here once released on the official website.