Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025: Check Structure, In Hand Salary, Slip, Perks, and Job Profile

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025 is set according to the 7th pay commission rules. Candidates can expect an in-hand salary between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 every month. The exact amount depends on the employee’s experience and pay level. Employees will also get perks with salary. This article provides Bihar Police Constable salary structure, pay scale, allowances, and job responsibilities.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 16, 2025, 16:19 IST
Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025: Structure, In Hand Salary, Slip, Perks, and Job Profile

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025: The Bihar Police Constable job is known for offering a stable career, job security, and a good monthly income. The salary is set according to the 7th Pay Commission rules. Selected candidates can expect an in-hand salary between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 every month. But the final amount depends on experience and deductions. This includes basic pay, Dearness Allowance (DA), and other benefits.

Keep reading to find complete information about the Bihar Police Constable salary structure, pay scale, allowances, and job responsibilities.

Bihar Police Constable Salary 2025

The Bihar Police Constable position provides a competitive salary package along with career growth opportunities. It attracts thousands of aspirants every year. Candidates should Know the pay scale and job profile to decide whether this role matches their career plans.

Constables will get a salary in the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 as per Pay Level 3. While the starting salary is decent, it increases significantly over time with experience, promotions, and additional allowances. These components make the Bihar Police Constable job a rewarding and respected profession.

Bihar Police Constable Salary Structure 2025

The Bihar Police Constable salary is based on the 7th Pay Commission guidelines and offers a pay scale ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The exact amount depends on the employee’s experience and pay level. The salary package includes the pay scale, basic pay, grade pay, and gross monthly salary.

This structured pay ensures a stable and respectable income for all selected candidates. Experience and promotions can lead to higher salaries within this range over time.

Candidates can see the Bihar Police Constable salary structure in the table below:

Component

Details

Pay Scale

Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100

Pay Level

Level 3

Grade Pay

Rs 2,000

Basic Pay

Rs 21,700

Gross Salary

Approximately Rs 35,000 – Rs 45,000

Bihar Police Constable In-Hand Salary 2025

The Bihar Police Constable in-hand salary is expected to be between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000 per month. This amount includes the basic pay plus allowances (like Dearness Allowance and other benefits) after deducting amounts such as Provident Fund (PF), taxes, and other deductions.

The actual in-hand salary can vary based on factors like experience, job performance, benefits received, and specific deductions. The in-hand salary ensures financial stability and is one of the main reasons why many candidates choose a career in the Bihar Police.

Bihar Police Constable Salary Slip 2025

The Bihar Police Constable salary slip is a crucial document that records an employee’s monthly earnings and deductions. It is useful for personal record-keeping, applying for loans, and filing income tax returns.

The salary slip typically includes:

  • Employee Name and ID

  • Designation

  • Basic Pay and Grade Pay

  • Allowances (like DA and other benefits)

  • Deductions (PF, Income Tax, etc.)

  • Net/In-Hand Salary

Perks and Allowances for Bihar Police Constable

The Bihar Police Constable salary includes multiple allowances and benefits approved by the Bihar Government. These extra allowances make the overall package attractive and help cover essential expenses.

The following is a list of allowances included in the Bihar Police Constable’s in-hand salary:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • Medical Allowance

  • Uniform Allowance

  • Vehicle Allowance

  • Ration Money

  • Other Government-Approved Allowances

These perks ensure financial security and make the Bihar Police Constable job a reliable career option.

Bihar Police Constable Job Profile 2025

The Bihar Police Constable has a critical role in maintaining law and order across the state. Candidates should understand the job responsibilities before applying to see if they’re a good fit for the role .

The following are the responsibilities of a Bihar Police Constable include:

  • Preventing crime and ensuring public safety in the community.

  • Responding to crime scenes, collecting evidence, and taking witness statements.

  • Assisting senior officers in investigations and daily operations.

  • Managing traffic flow, enforcing traffic rules, and issuing challans for violations.

  • Filing FIRs based on complaints received from the public.

Bihar Police Constable Promotion and Salary Growth 2025

The Bihar Police Constable job offers excellent opportunities for promotion and salary growth within the department. They can move up the ranks as constables gain experience and demonstrate good performance.

A constable becomes eligible for promotion to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after around 10 to 12 years of service. They can be promoted to higher ranks like Inspector with further experience and successful service.

Every promotion brings an increase in salary, allowances, and benefits, following government rules and pay commission guidelines. This clear path for career advancement makes the Bihar Police Constable role a strong choice for those looking for long-term stability and growth in the police force.


