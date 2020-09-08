Bihar Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2020 on 15 September @csbc.bih.nic.in, CSBC Lady Constable Exam on 4 October

Bihar Police Lady Constable Admit Card 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release Bihar Police Lady Constable Admit Card on 15 September 2020 on its official website csbc.bih.nic.in. As per the notice released by CSBC, Bihar Police Lady Constable is scheduled to be held on 04 October 2020 (Sunday) from 10 AM to 12PM.

The candidates who have applied for Bihar Police Lady Constable Recruitment 220 would be able to download CSBC Lady Constable Admit Card from the official website from 15 September onwards. No admit card will be sent by post.

The candidates are required to carry their e-admit card along with a valid ID Proof such as Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Pan Card and Aadhar Card. The candidates are required to bring 2 photograph incase the photo on the admit card is not clear.

The list of centre will be available on 25 September 2020 on the Bihar Police website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Lady Constable Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Lady Constable written exam will be conducted through offline mode on OMR Sheet. There will be 100 objective type questions on Hindi Language, English Language, Maths, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Economics. 1 marks will be allotted for each correct answer. The candidates can check the syllabus of the exam through the link below

Bihar Police Lady Constable Syllabus Download

Bihar Police Lady Constable Selection

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 30% marks in the written exam in order to appear for next stage of selection i.e. Physical Endurance Test. Merit list shall be prepared on the basis of Bihar Police Lady Constable PET.

Candidates should note that they should follow all the COVID -19 precautions while appearing for the exam.

Download Bihar Police Lady Constable Exam Notice

The exam is being conducted to fill 454 vacant vacancies for the post of Lady Constable in Bihar Police,against advertisement number 01/2020.