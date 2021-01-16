Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2020 Out: Download BPSSC Daroga Result of 47987 Candidates for SI SGT ASJ Posts @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check Cut-Off Here

Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the result of mains exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Cara (Direct Recruitment) and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex). Candidates who appeared in Bihar Police SI Exam can download BPSSC Daroga Mains Result from Bihar Police official website i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Mains Result is given below. The candidates can download BPSSC SI Mains Result, directly, through the link:

Bihar Police SI Mains Result Download Link

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam was held on 29 November 2020 in two shifts for 50072 candidates.A total of 47987 candidates were present in the mains exam for SI SGT ASJ Posts. Out of total, 15231 candidates are selected in the mains exam of which 9924 are Male and 5307 are Female. 29467 are not selected in the exam. All shortlisted candidates will now appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET). Bihar Police SI PET is tentatively scheduled in the month of March- April 2021. Candidates will be informed via email or SMS.

453 Candidates are selected for ASJ Ex-Serviceman Posts.

Bihar Police SI Cut Off



The commission has also released the cut-off marks for male and female separately. The candidates can check cetegory-wise cut-off below:

Category Male Female General 151.6 123.8 EWS 142.8 109.0 BC 145.2 115.0 EBC 141.4 101.4 SC 132.4 81.4 ST 136.2 107.4 BC Women 109.0 FFW 116.0 117.6

How to Download Bihar Police SI Mains Result