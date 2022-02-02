JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Bihar Police SI Result 2022 (Out) @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF Link and Check Cut Off Marks Here

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant prelims result on its official website -bpssc.bih.nic.in. Check how to download Bihar Police SI Result pdf link and Cut Off Marks details here

Created On: Feb 2, 2022 15:32 IST
Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022
Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022

Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the written exam prelims result for the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant against advertisement number (03/2019). A total of 47900 candidates are qualified for the next round for the the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts can check the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 available on the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)-bpssc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 Check Steps

  1. Visit the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link “ Results: Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)  displaying on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 on your screen.
  4. Candidates are advised to Download Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022and save it for future reference. 

Alternatively you can download the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 directly from the link givne below. 

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022

It is noted that Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has conducted the written exam for Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts against advertisement number (03/2019) posts on 26 December 2021. A total of 304376 candidates were appeared in the written exam. 

Candidates can check category wise cut off marks for the said exam. Candidates can check Cut off marks available on the official website. 

Cut-off (Marks & Percentage)

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the category wise Cut Off/Percentage marks obtained by the candidates in the prelims exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police & Police Sergeant. 

Category Male/Marks  Male/Percentage  Female/Marks  Female/Percentage 
General  123.0 61.5 96.8 48.4
EWS 114.2 57.1 81.6  40.8
BC 116.4 58.2 84.2 42.1
EBC  113.2 56.6 70.2 35.1
SC  101.0 50.5 60.0 30.0
ST  110.8 55.4 76.8 38.4
BC Women     77.4 38.7
Wards of
Freedom
Fighters		 66.0 33.0 66.0 33.0

FAQ

How many vacancies will be recruited through Bihar Police SI Recruitment Exam 2022?

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) is to recruit a total of 2213 Vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant through this recruitment drive.

How many total candidates have been qualified in Bihar Police SI Prelims exam 2022?

A total of 47900 have been selected in prelims exam for the for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police.

When was Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam conducted?

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has conducted the written exam for Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant posts against advertisement number (03/2019) posts on 26 December 2021.

How can I check the Bihar Police SI Result 2022?

First of all tisit the official website of BPSSC - http://bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the link “ Results: Results of Preliminary Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 03/2020) displaying on the home page. You will get the PDF of the Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2022 on your screen.

