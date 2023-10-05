Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 1275 Posts Today, Check Steps To Apply

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has commenced the application process today i.e. on October 5, 2023 for the Sub-Inspector posts. Download notification pdf, eligibility and others.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has commenced today i.e. on October 5, 2023 the application process for the posts of Sub-Inspector on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for a total of 1275 Sub Inspector posts through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Last date for submission of an online application for this major recruitment drive is November 5, 2023.

BPSSC is set to recruit a total 1,275 Sub-Inspector posts under the recruitment drive launched in the state. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Application: October 5, 2023

Closing Date for Online Application: November 5, 2023

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 1,275 Sub-Inspector posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Out of total 1275 positions announced, 441 posts are for the General category, 275 for the SC , 16 for the ST, 238 for EBC, 107 for OBC, 82 for Female candidates in the backward class category, 111 for the EWS and 5 posts are for the transgender candidates. You can check all the details including application process, eligibility, selection process, age limit and others regarding the recruitment drive here.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates should have a Degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent institution. You can check the notification link for details of the eligibility and educational qualification for the post.

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 01-08-2023)

Minimum-21 Years

Maximum-37 Years.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation for various categories in the upper age limit.

How To Apply For Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.