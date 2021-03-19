BPSSC ASI Steno Result 2021 Out @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Download Bihar Police Stenographer Assistant Sub Inspector Cut-Off and Selection List PDF Here

Bihar Police Steno ASI Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), against advertisement number 01/2020. Candidates can download BPSSC Result from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Steno ASI Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSSSC Steno ASI Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Police Steno ASI Result Download Link

The commission has organized the Bihar Police Steno ASI Exam for a total of 8744 candidates on 10 January 2021 (Sunday) in which 6408 candidates were appeared. As per Bihar Police Result Notice, 866 candidates have been qualified in the written exam.

All 8744 selected candidates will now be called for Hindi Dictation, Typing Test and for Computer Knowledge Test. The candidates will be informed about Bihar Police Typing Test seperately. However, final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam.

Bihar Police ASI Cut-Off

Category Male Cut-Off Marks Female Cut-Off Marks General 156.0 147.2 EWS 139.4 130.4 BC 151.6 144.8 EBC 147.6 132.8 SC 132.0 101.2 ST 126.6 -

How to Download Bihar Police Steno ASI Result ?

Go to the official website of BPSSSC i.e. bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link- "Result of Written Examination for the post of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police or परीक्षाफल: आशु सहायक अवर निरीक्षक के पद की रिक्तियों के विरूद्ध आयोजित की गयी लिखित प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का परीक्षाफल.क्षाफ" Bihar Police ASI Result PDF will be opened Check roll number of selected candidates

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had released the recruitment notification for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in the month March 2020. Online applications were invited on official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 04 March to 30 March 2020.