Bihar School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List For School Closures and Festival Breaks

September Holidays in Bihar: The month of September offers numerous breaks for students due to various religious and cultural observances. Students and teachers can expect school closures and festive breaks. It is always advisable for students to check the official school notifications for holiday information.
Why are these holidays important For Students?
Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season.
Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots.
Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax.
Major Holidays in September 2025
Students can check the important holidays in September 2025 in Bihar.
Date / Day
Occasion / Reason for Holiday
5 September 2025 (Friday)
Hazrat Mohammad Sahab Janam Din (Eid-e-Milad)
6 September 2025 (Saturday)
Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan)
15 September 2025 (Monday)
Jeevit Putrika Vrat
22 September 2025 (Monday)
Durga Puja – Kulachana Saptami
28 September – 2 October 2025
Durga Puja Holidays & Gandhi Jayanti (4-day break)
Note: Students must check the official notification from the school regarding these holidays.
Key Highlights For The Holidays
September 15, 2025: On this day, Jeevit Putrika Vrat is observed, which is a traditional day festival in Bihar. It will be a school holiday on this day.
September 22, 2025: Schools might remain closed for Kulachana Saptami, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations.
However, students must keep checking the official notifications from the school.
Bihar schools will remain closed on several occasions in September 2025. This includes the festivals like Eid-e-Milad (5 Sept), Anant Chaturdashi (6 Sept), Jeevit Putrika Vrat (15 Sept), Durga Puja Saptami (22 Sept), and an extended break from 28 September to 2 October for Durga Puja and Gandhi Jayanti.
These holidays can provide the students with much-needed time for rest and family bonding.
