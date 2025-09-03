IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar School Holidays in September 2025: Check Full List For School Closures and Festival Breaks

By Akshita Jolly
Sep 3, 2025, 12:39 IST

Bihar School Holidays in September 2025: The month of September is a celebration for the students as it brings a lot of festivals. This article is an essential guide for students that will help them to know about the September holidays. 

September Holidays in Bihar: The month of September offers numerous breaks for students due to various religious and cultural observances. Students and teachers can expect school closures and festive breaks. It is always advisable for students to check the official school notifications for holiday information. 

Why are these holidays important For Students?

  • Balance between Studies and festivals: This break will help the students to balance their study period and also get time to enjoy the festival season. 

  • Cultural Connection: Every holiday has its own cultural significance. This allows the students to stay connected to their roots. 

  • Family Time: Students can spend some quality time with their families and get to relax. 

Major Holidays in September 2025

Students can check the important holidays in September 2025 in Bihar. 

Date / Day

Occasion / Reason for Holiday

5 September 2025 (Friday)

Hazrat Mohammad Sahab Janam Din (Eid-e-Milad)

6 September 2025 (Saturday)

Anant Chaturdashi (Ganesh Visarjan)

15 September 2025 (Monday)

Jeevit Putrika Vrat

22 September 2025 (Monday)

Durga Puja – Kulachana Saptami

28 September – 2 October 2025

Durga Puja Holidays & Gandhi Jayanti (4-day break)

Note: Students must check the official notification from the school regarding these holidays. 

Key Highlights For The Holidays

  • September 15, 2025: On this day, Jeevit Putrika Vrat is observed, which is a traditional day festival in Bihar. It will be a school holiday on this day.

  • September 22, 2025: Schools might remain closed for Kulachana Saptami, which marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations. 

However, students must keep checking the official notifications from the school.  

Bihar schools will remain closed on several occasions in September 2025. This includes the festivals like Eid-e-Milad (5 Sept), Anant Chaturdashi (6 Sept), Jeevit Putrika Vrat (15 Sept), Durga Puja Saptami (22 Sept), and an extended break from 28 September to 2 October for Durga Puja and Gandhi Jayanti

These holidays can provide the students with much-needed time for rest and family bonding. 

Other Related Links




Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News