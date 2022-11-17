Bihar State Cooperative Bank Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Assistant Manager Post, Check Download Link

Bihar SCB has released the admit card for the post of Assistant Manager on its official website - bscb.co.in. Check download link.

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Assistant (Multi-Purpose) on its official website. Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) will be conducting the written exam for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager on 29 November 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the online written exam for the above post can download Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 from the official website - bscb.co.in.

Alternatively, Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager 2022 admit card can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password i.e. Date of Birth to the link available on the home page. Candidates can download the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 on or before 29 November 2022.

It is noted that Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) is set to conduct the written exam for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager on 29 November 2022.

You can download the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download : Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022

Go to official website of BSCB - bscb.co.in Click on the link ‘Click Here to Download Admit Card (Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager)’given on the homepage A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including ‘Registration No / Roll No’, ‘Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)’ and Captcha You will get the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the same for future reference.

The whole exercise to recruit the the 245 Assistant (Multipurpose) and 31 Assistant Manager post under Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) for its various branch in the state.