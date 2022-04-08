Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for IT Manager @bscb.co.in

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment is hiring IT Managers. You can check the application form, qualification, experience, age limit, salary and other details.

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of IT Manager on its website i.e. bscb.co.in. The candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their offline applications. The last date for submitting the application is 25 April 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 25 April 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation or

Post Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation or

Minimum 60% in both MCA and BCA or

Graduation and DOEACC B Level Exam

Experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience

Age Limit:

25 to 40 years

Salary

Rs. 40000 to Rs. 50000

How to Apply for BSCB Recrutiment 2022 ?

Candidates can download the application form from the official website and send it to ‘Managing Director, The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Ashok Raj path, Patna – 800 004’.

Application Fee:

Rs. 500/-