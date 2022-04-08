Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022 for IT Manager @bscb.co.in

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2022: Bihar State Cooperative Bank (BSCB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of IT Manager on its website i.e. bscb.co.in. The candidates who are interested and eligible can submit their offline applications. The last date for submitting the application is 25 April 2022.
Bihar State Cooperative Bank IT Manager Notification
Bihar State Cooperative Bank IT Manager Application Form
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - 25 April 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation or
- Post Graduate in Computer Science/IT/Computer Application/Electronics and Communication Engineering/Electronics and Telecommunication/Electronics and Instrumentation or
- Minimum 60% in both MCA and BCA or
- Graduation and DOEACC B Level Exam
Experience:
Minimum 2 years of experience
Age Limit:
25 to 40 years
Salary
Rs. 40000 to Rs. 50000
How to Apply for BSCB Recrutiment 2022 ?
Candidates can download the application form from the official website and send it to ‘Managing Director, The Bihar State Co-operative Bank Ltd. Ashok Raj path, Patna – 800 004’.
Application Fee:
Rs. 500/-