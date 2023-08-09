Bihar STET Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification and More

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar STET Eligibility through the official notification to recruit suitable candidates for  Secondary level teachers (Class 9- 10) and Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11- 12) in Bihar. Check the age limit educational qualification and number of attempts here.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on August 9, 2023. The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become Secondary level teachers (Class 9- 10) and Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11- 12) in Bihar. 

Before applying for the test, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements prescribed by the officials. Moreover, they should submit the correct details in the Bihar STET application to avoid rejection of their applications. All graduate candidates whose age is 21 years or above are considered to be eligible for the exam.

 

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria is an important pre-requisite of the teacher eligibility test. Have a look at the detailed overview of the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below.

Bihar STET Eligibility 2023 Overview

Minimum Age

21 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in required field

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Information Given

Previous Experience

Not Required

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must satisfy the Bihar STET age limit requirements before applying for the exam. The minimum age of the candidates must be 21 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit of the candidates varies as per the category.  Check the Bihar STET age limit criteria below.

Bihar STET Age Limit as on 01.08.2023

Category

Maximum Age Limit

General (male)

37 years

General (female)

40 years

OBC (male/female)

40 years

SC (male/female)

42 years

ST (male/female)

42 years

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

The Bihar STET educational qualification is an important factor to be considered before applying for the exam. The minimum qualification is a bachelor’s degree in the required field from any recognized University. Aspirants must possess the following Bihar STET educational qualification for Papers 1 and 2 as shared below.

Bihar STET Educational Qualification for Paper 1

Candidates must possess the following educational qualification to apply for Bihar STET Paper I exam.

Bihar STET Paper 1 Subjects

Bihar STET Educational Qualification 

Hindi

Graduation Degree in Hindi and B.Ed

Urdu

Bachelor’s degree in Urdu and B.Ed

Sanskrit

Graduation degree in Sanskrit and B.Ed

English

Bachelor’s degree in English and B.Ed

Mathematics

Degree in Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry and B.Ed

Or, BTech with Mathematics and B.Ed

Science

Graduation degree in Botany, Zoology or Chemistry and B.Ed

Or, BTech with Science and B.Ed

Social science

Bachelor’s Degree with any two of the following subjects-History, Geography, Economics or Political Science (studying History or Geography is compulsory) and B.Ed

Bihar STET Educational Qualification for Paper 2

Candidates must possess the following educational qualification to apply for Bihar STET Paper II exam.

Bihar STET Paper 2 Subjects

Bihar STET Educational Qualification 

English

Graduation degree in English and B.Ed

Mathematics

Degree in Mathematics and B.Ed

Physics

Graduation degree in Physics and B.Ed

Chemistry 

Degree in Chemistry and B.Ed

Zoology 

Graduation degree in Zoology  and B.Ed

Botany 

Bachelor’s degree in Botany, and B.Ed

Computer Science

A' level from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any subject. Or,

BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or an equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/University

Or,

BE or B. Tech (Any Stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from any recongized University

Or,

M.Sc. (Computer Science) / MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University

Or,

B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University

Or,

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University

Or,

'B' Level from DOEACC and Postgraduate degree in any subject. OR 'C' Level from 'DOEACC' Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation

Or,

MCA three years course (6 semesters)

Business Studies 

Graduation Degree in Commerce 

Accountancy

Degree in Commerce 

Entrepreneurship

Bachelor's Degree in Commerce 

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the Bihar STET age limit, qualification, and other conditions, aspirants must fulfill the nationality criteria before applying for the exam. All the candidates must be citizens of India as per the norms prescribed in the Bihar STET eligibility criteria.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The officials have not specified the number of attempts for the Bihar STET exam procedure. Candidates can appear in the exam till they fulfill all the eligibility requirements, including age limit, educational qualification, etc. They can appear in the exam any number of times until they do not exceed the upper age limit and Bihar STET eligibility criteria.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

There is no previous work experience required to apply for the Bihar STET exam.  Candidates with or without prior experience can apply for Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of certain documents to support their eligibility claims made in the Bihar STET application form. In case they fail to upload the required documents, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of essential documents is as follows.

  • Matriculation (10th) certificate and mark sheet for date of birth.
  • 12th pass certificate and mark sheet.
  • Graduation Certificate and Mark sheet.
  • Post Graduation Certificate and Mark sheet.
  • Residential Certificate issued by the competent authority.
  • Disability Certificate issued by the competent authority.
  • Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority, etc.

FAQ

What is the educational qualification to apply for Bihar STET 2023?

As per the Bihar STET qualification, aspirants must have a bachelor’s degree in the required field from a recognized University or institution to be eligible for the exam.

What is the maximum age limit to apply for Bihar STET 2023 for the General (male) category?

The maximum age limit for the General (male) category is 37 years in order to apply for the Bihar STET exam.

What is the minimum age limit to apply for Bihar STET 2023?

As per Bihar STET eligibility, the minimum age of the candidates must be 21 years as on August 1, 2023.

