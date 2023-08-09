Bihar STET Eligibility 2023: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification and More

The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar STET Eligibility through the official notification to recruit suitable candidates for Secondary level teachers (Class 9- 10) and Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11- 12) in Bihar. Check the age limit educational qualification and number of attempts here.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board announced the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria along with the official notification on August 9, 2023. The Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates aspiring to become Secondary level teachers (Class 9- 10) and Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11- 12) in Bihar.

Before applying for the test, candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility requirements prescribed by the officials. Moreover, they should submit the correct details in the Bihar STET application to avoid rejection of their applications. All graduate candidates whose age is 21 years or above are considered to be eligible for the exam.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 Overview

The Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria is an important pre-requisite of the teacher eligibility test. Have a look at the detailed overview of the Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023 shared below.

Bihar STET Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 21 years Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in required field Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit

Candidates must satisfy the Bihar STET age limit requirements before applying for the exam. The minimum age of the candidates must be 21 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit of the candidates varies as per the category. Check the Bihar STET age limit criteria below.

Bihar STET Age Limit as on 01.08.2023 Category Maximum Age Limit General (male) 37 years General (female) 40 years OBC (male/female) 40 years SC (male/female) 42 years ST (male/female) 42 years

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Educational Qualification

The Bihar STET educational qualification is an important factor to be considered before applying for the exam. The minimum qualification is a bachelor’s degree in the required field from any recognized University. Aspirants must possess the following Bihar STET educational qualification for Papers 1 and 2 as shared below.

Bihar STET Educational Qualification for Paper 1

Candidates must possess the following educational qualification to apply for Bihar STET Paper I exam.

Bihar STET Paper 1 Subjects Bihar STET Educational Qualification Hindi Graduation Degree in Hindi and B.Ed Urdu Bachelor’s degree in Urdu and B.Ed Sanskrit Graduation degree in Sanskrit and B.Ed English Bachelor’s degree in English and B.Ed Mathematics Degree in Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry and B.Ed Or, BTech with Mathematics and B.Ed Science Graduation degree in Botany, Zoology or Chemistry and B.Ed Or, BTech with Science and B.Ed Social science Bachelor’s Degree with any two of the following subjects-History, Geography, Economics or Political Science (studying History or Geography is compulsory) and B.Ed

Bihar STET Educational Qualification for Paper 2

Candidates must possess the following educational qualification to apply for Bihar STET Paper II exam.

Bihar STET Paper 2 Subjects Bihar STET Educational Qualification English Graduation degree in English and B.Ed Mathematics Degree in Mathematics and B.Ed Physics Graduation degree in Physics and B.Ed Chemistry Degree in Chemistry and B.Ed Zoology Graduation degree in Zoology and B.Ed Botany Bachelor’s degree in Botany, and B.Ed Computer Science A' level from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any subject. Or, BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or an equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/University Or, BE or B. Tech (Any Stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from any recongized University Or, M.Sc. (Computer Science) / MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University Or, B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University Or, Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate Degree in any subject from a recognized University Or, 'B' Level from DOEACC and Postgraduate degree in any subject. OR 'C' Level from 'DOEACC' Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation Or, MCA three years course (6 semesters) Business Studies Graduation Degree in Commerce Accountancy Degree in Commerce Entrepreneurship Bachelor's Degree in Commerce

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the Bihar STET age limit, qualification, and other conditions, aspirants must fulfill the nationality criteria before applying for the exam. All the candidates must be citizens of India as per the norms prescribed in the Bihar STET eligibility criteria.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Number of Attempts

The officials have not specified the number of attempts for the Bihar STET exam procedure. Candidates can appear in the exam till they fulfill all the eligibility requirements, including age limit, educational qualification, etc. They can appear in the exam any number of times until they do not exceed the upper age limit and Bihar STET eligibility criteria.

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Experience

There is no previous work experience required to apply for the Bihar STET exam. Candidates with or without prior experience can apply for Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET).

Bihar STET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of certain documents to support their eligibility claims made in the Bihar STET application form. In case they fail to upload the required documents, then it will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. The list of essential documents is as follows.