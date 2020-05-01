Bihar TET Notification 2020: Application, Eligibility, Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Result, Cut Off

Bihar TET Notification 2020 will release soon on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts Bihar TET Paper I & Paper II on the same day for Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Eligible Candidates can apply for the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 online after the BSEB releases the official notification. Check here Bihar TET 2020 online application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, cutoff marks, scorecard, certificate, result and so much more.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for – Paper I & Paper II. Paper I is for candidates opting to teach Classes I & V (Primary Teachers) and Paper-II is for Classes VI & VIII (Higher-Primary Teachers). It is necessary for the candidates to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) such as Bihar TET to be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in public and private schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bihar. Candidates who intend to appear for the BTET 2020 Exam need to apply for the exam first. Candidates can check the information listed below to get a decent idea about the Bihar TET exam details. The information is based on Bihar STET Notification.

Bihar TET 2020 Important Dates

Event Date Release of Bihar TET Notification September 2020 (Tentative) Start Date of Online Application Process September 2020 (Tentative) Closing Date of Online Application Process September 2020 (Tentative) Last Date to pay the fee online September 2020 (Tentative) Release of Bihar TET Admit Card 2020 October 2020 (Tentative) Bihar TET Exam Date November 2020 (Tentative) Declaration of Bihar TET Result 2020 December 2020 (Tentative)

Bihar TET Application Process & Application Fee 2020

The Bihar TET online application process begins with the release of official notification by Bihar Board. Candidates can apply online by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (BTET) 2020”

Step 3: Register by entering details such as Name, age, date of birth and all the other credentials

Step 4: Upload Photo

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Submit & Save the confirmation page for future use

Details to be filled in the Bihar TET Application Form:

- Candidate’s Name

- Father’s name & Mother’s name

- Phone Number

- Permanent Residence Address

- Correspondence Address

- Candidate’s date & place of birth

- Category details (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

- Gender (Male/Female)

- Educational Qualification - Class 10th & 12th passing year & marks, Graduation/Post Graduation details

- Candidates need to select Bihar TET Paper from - Paper 1/Paper 2/Both Papers 1 & 2

Application Fee

Category Paper 1 or Paper 2 Paper 1 & 2 General/ OBC Rs 500 Rs 800 SC/ ST/ PWD Rs 300 Rs 500

Bihar TET Application Fee Payment

Candidates can pay the Bihar TET Application fee online as well as offline. The online fee can be paid by Debit or Credit card; while the offline fee can be paid by downloading the SBI e- challan receipt and paying the application fee at the designated branch of the State Bank of India (SBI).

For candidates who pay the fee online, it is advisable that you take a print out of the e-invoice of the fee receipt for future purpose. There will be two fee slips – Bank & Personal. Bank Slip needs to be submitted to the bank and the personal slip has to be kept with the candidate. The fee receipt is generally generated within 48 hours or 72 hours of the fee payment.

Bihar TET Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification

The eligibility criterion to apply for the Bihar TET is mentioned below. Have a look:

Nationality: Citizens of India who possess the Bihar domicile can apply for the exam.

Educational Qualification for Primary & Upper-Primary level teachers

Paper I Subjects Educational Qualification Hindi Graduation in Hindi + B.Ed Urdu Graduation in Urdu + B.Ed Sanskrit Graduation in Sanskrit + B.Ed English Graduation in English + B.Ed Maths Graduation with Maths, Physics & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed Or B.Tech with Mathematics subject + B.Ed Science Graduation with Zoology, Botany & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed Or B.Tech with Science subject + B.Ed Social Studies Graduation with History, Geography, Economy And Polity + B.Ed Educational Qualifications for Paper-II Subjects English Post Graduation in English + B.Ed Maths Post Graduation in Maths + B.Ed Physics Post Graduation in Physics + B.Ed Chemistry Post Graduation in Chemistry + B.Ed Zoology Post Graduation in Zoology + B.Ed Botany Post Graduation in Botany + B.Ed Computer Science 'A' level from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) OR BE or B. Tech (Any Stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers OR M.Sc. (Computer Science) / MCA or Equivalent OR B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR 'B' Level from DOEACC and Postgraduate degree in any subject. OR 'C' Level from 'DOEACC' Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. OR MCA three years course (6 semesters)

Age Limit

The Minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is different for different categories. Have a look:

Category Age Limit Male 37 years Female 40 years OBC 40 years SC/ST 42 years

Bihar TET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Date Timing Duration Marks Paper-I (Primary Teacher) November 2020 (Tentative) 10:00 AM to 12.30 PM 2.30 hours 150 Paper-II (Higher Primary Teacher) 2.00 PM to 04.30 PM 2.30 hours 150

Bihar TET Exam Pattern 2020

In both Paper I & Paper II, a total of 150 questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format from sections such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language, Maths, Science and from the subject chosen by the candidates. Check the detailed exam pattern here for Paper 1 & 2. Candidates can choose the language from Hindi, English, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili and Sanskrit.

Bihar TET Paper I Exam Pattern Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 hours Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 hours Bihar TET Paper II Exam Pattern Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2.5 hours Language-I 30 30 Language-II 30 30 Mathematics/Science/Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150 2.5 hours

Bihar TET Syllabus 2020

Child Development and Pedagogy: Concept of development and its relationship with learning; Principles of the development of children; Influence of Heredity; Socialization processes; Concepts of child-centered and progressive education; Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence; Multi-Dimensional Intelligence; Language & Thought; Gender roles & bias; Learning and Pedagogy; How children think and learn; Children’s strategies of learning; Child as a problem solver and Motivation and learning

Language I & Language II: Reading Comprehensions; Grammar; Pedagogy of Language Development; Learning and acquisition; Principles of language Teaching; Role of listening and speaking; Challenges of teaching language; Language Skills; Evaluating language comprehension; Teaching- learning materials

Mathematics: Geometry; Shapes & Spatial Understanding; Number system; Addition and Subtraction; Multiplication; Division; Measurement; Weight; Time; Volume; Data Interpretation; Money; Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; Place of Mathematics in Curriculum; Language of Mathematics; Community Mathematics; Problems of Teaching; Error analysis & Remedial Teaching

Environmental Studies: Family and Friends; Food & Shelter; Water; Travel; Concept and scope of EVS; Significance of EVS; Environmental Studies & Environmental Education; Learning Principles; Scope & relation to Science & Social Science; Activities; Experimentation; Discussion; & Problems

Social Studies/Social Sciences: Have a look at section-wise syllabus:

History - When, Where and How, The Earliest Societies, First Farmers and Herders, First Cities, Early States, New Ideas, First Empire, Contacts with Distant lands, Political Developments, Culture and Science, New Kings and Kingdoms, Sultans of Delhi, Architecture, Creation of an Empire, Social Change, Regional Cultures, Establishment of Company Power Rural Life and Society, Colonialism and Tribal Societies, Revolt of 1857-58, Women and reform, Caste System, Nationalist Movement, India After Independence

Geography - Geography as a social study and as a science, Planet: Earth in the solar system, Globe, Environment in its totality: natural and human environment, Air, Water, Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication, Resources: Types-Natural and Human, Agriculture

Social and Political Life – Diversity, Government, Local Government, Making a Living, Democracy, State Government, Understanding Media, Unpacking Gender, Constitution, Parliamentary Government, Judiciary, Social Justice and the Marginalised

Pedagogical issues - Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies, Class Room Processes, activities and discourse, Developing Critical thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies, Sources – Primary & Secondary, Projects Work, Evaluation

Bihar TET Admit Card 2020

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) releases the Bihar STET Admit Card 10 or 15 days prior to the examination on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSTET Admit Card contains candidates’ details – Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Roll Number, Exam Date, Exam Time and Exam Centre. Once released, candidates can download the admit card easily by following the given steps:

Step 1: Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “BTET Admit Card 2020”

Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & Save the Admit Card

Documents to be carried to Exam Centre

Candidates need to carry their Admit Cards and a Photo ID proof to the exam centre. The photo ID proof can be Driving License, Pan Card, Aadhaar Card or any affidavit issued by Bihar Government.

Bihar TET Result 2020

BTET Result 2020 is announced within a month of the Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates get to know on their results on the official website of the BSEB. Have a look at the process to check Bihar TET result:

Step 1: Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “BTET Result 2020”

Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & Download the Result

BTET Cut Off Marks 2020

Bihar TET cut off marks are declared by the BSEB along with the declaration of result. The Bihar TET Cutoff is released category-wise for General/OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates. Have a look at the Bihar TET Cut off marks for each category:

Category Cut off Marks General 50 % OBC/SC/ST/PwD 45 %

BSTET Certificate & Scorecard 2020

Candidates who qualify the Bihar TET 2020 exam are awarded the BTET Scorecard and Certificate. The scorecard contains the individual marks of all the subjects. The BTET Certificate holds utmost importance for the candidates who intend to fetch the job of teachers in Bihar schools. Bihar TET Certificate is one of the eligibility criteria for the Teacher’s job.