Bihar TET Notification 2020: Application, Eligibility, Exam Date, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Result, Cut Off

Bihar TET Notification 2020 will release soon on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts Bihar TET Paper I & Paper II on the same day for Primary & Upper Primary Teachers. Eligible Candidates can apply for the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2020 online after the BSEB releases the official notification. Check here Bihar TET 2020 online application process, eligibility criteria, important dates, exam schedule, exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme, cutoff marks, scorecard, certificate, result and so much more.
Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for – Paper I & Paper II. Paper I is for candidates opting to teach Classes I & V (Primary Teachers) and Paper-II is for Classes VI & VIII (Higher-Primary Teachers). It is necessary for the candidates to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) such as Bihar TET to be eligible to apply for teaching jobs in public and private schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bihar. Candidates who intend to appear for the BTET 2020 Exam need to apply for the exam first. Candidates can check the information listed below to get a decent idea about the Bihar TET exam details. The information is based on Bihar STET Notification.
Bihar TET 2020 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Release of Bihar TET Notification
|
September 2020 (Tentative)
|
Start Date of Online Application Process
|
September 2020 (Tentative)
|
Closing Date of Online Application Process
|
September 2020 (Tentative)
|
Last Date to pay the fee online
|
September 2020 (Tentative)
|
Release of Bihar TET Admit Card 2020
|
October 2020 (Tentative)
|
Bihar TET Exam Date
|
November 2020 (Tentative)
|
Declaration of Bihar TET Result 2020
|
December 2020 (Tentative)
Bihar TET Application Process & Application Fee 2020
The Bihar TET online application process begins with the release of official notification by Bihar Board. Candidates can apply online by following the given steps:
Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “Bihar Teachers Eligibility Test (BTET) 2020”
Step 3: Register by entering details such as Name, age, date of birth and all the other credentials
Step 4: Upload Photo
Step 5: Make fee payment
Step 6: Submit & Save the confirmation page for future use
Details to be filled in the Bihar TET Application Form:
- Candidate’s Name
- Father’s name & Mother’s name
- Phone Number
- Permanent Residence Address
- Correspondence Address
- Candidate’s date & place of birth
- Category details (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
- Gender (Male/Female)
- Educational Qualification - Class 10th & 12th passing year & marks, Graduation/Post Graduation details
- Candidates need to select Bihar TET Paper from - Paper 1/Paper 2/Both Papers 1 & 2
Application Fee
|
Category
|
Paper 1 or
Paper 2
|
Paper 1 & 2
|
General/ OBC
|
Rs 500
|
Rs 800
|
SC/ ST/ PWD
|
Rs 300
|
Rs 500
Bihar TET Application Fee Payment
Candidates can pay the Bihar TET Application fee online as well as offline. The online fee can be paid by Debit or Credit card; while the offline fee can be paid by downloading the SBI e- challan receipt and paying the application fee at the designated branch of the State Bank of India (SBI).
For candidates who pay the fee online, it is advisable that you take a print out of the e-invoice of the fee receipt for future purpose. There will be two fee slips – Bank & Personal. Bank Slip needs to be submitted to the bank and the personal slip has to be kept with the candidate. The fee receipt is generally generated within 48 hours or 72 hours of the fee payment.
Bihar TET Eligibility Criteria: Age Limit & Educational Qualification
The eligibility criterion to apply for the Bihar TET is mentioned below. Have a look:
Nationality: Citizens of India who possess the Bihar domicile can apply for the exam.
Educational Qualification for Primary & Upper-Primary level teachers
|
Paper I Subjects
|
Educational Qualification
|
Hindi
|
Graduation in Hindi + B.Ed
|
Urdu
|
Graduation in Urdu + B.Ed
|
Sanskrit
|
Graduation in Sanskrit + B.Ed
|
English
|
Graduation in English + B.Ed
|
Maths
|
Graduation with Maths, Physics & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed
Or
B.Tech with Mathematics subject + B.Ed
|
Science
|
Graduation with Zoology, Botany & Chemistry subjects + B.Ed
Or
B.Tech with Science subject + B.Ed
|
Social Studies
|
Graduation with History, Geography, Economy And Polity + B.Ed
|
Educational Qualifications for Paper-II Subjects
|
English
|
Post Graduation in English + B.Ed
|
Maths
|
Post Graduation in Maths + B.Ed
|
Physics
|
Post Graduation in Physics + B.Ed
|
Chemistry
|
Post Graduation in Chemistry + B.Ed
|
Zoology
|
Post Graduation in Zoology + B.Ed
|
Botany
|
Post Graduation in Botany + B.Ed
|
Computer Science
|
'A' level from DOEACC and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR
BE or B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) OR
BE or B. Tech (Any Stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers OR
M.Sc. (Computer Science) / MCA or Equivalent OR
B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR
Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate Degree in any subject OR
'B' Level from DOEACC and Postgraduate degree in any subject. OR
'C' Level from 'DOEACC' Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation. OR MCA three years course (6 semesters)
Age Limit
The Minimum age limit is 21 years and the upper age limit is different for different categories. Have a look:
|
Category
|
Age Limit
|
Male
|
37 years
|
Female
|
40 years
|
OBC
|
40 years
|
SC/ST
|
42 years
Bihar TET Exam Schedule 2020
|
Paper
|
Date
|
Timing
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Paper-I
(Primary Teacher)
|
November 2020
(Tentative)
|
10:00 AM to 12.30 PM
|
2.30 hours
|
150
|
Paper-II
(Higher Primary Teacher)
|
2.00 PM to 04.30 PM
|
2.30 hours
|
150
Bihar TET Exam Pattern 2020
In both Paper I & Paper II, a total of 150 questions will be asked in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format from sections such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language, Maths, Science and from the subject chosen by the candidates. Check the detailed exam pattern here for Paper 1 & 2. Candidates can choose the language from Hindi, English, Urdu, Bangla, Maithili and Sanskrit.
|
Bihar TET Paper I Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
2.5 hours
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2.5 hours
|
Bihar TET Paper II Exam Pattern
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
2.5 hours
|
Language-I
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics/Science/Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2.5 hours
Bihar TET Syllabus 2020
Child Development and Pedagogy: Concept of development and its relationship with learning; Principles of the development of children; Influence of Heredity; Socialization processes; Concepts of child-centered and progressive education; Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence; Multi-Dimensional Intelligence; Language & Thought; Gender roles & bias; Learning and Pedagogy; How children think and learn; Children’s strategies of learning; Child as a problem solver and Motivation and learning
Language I & Language II: Reading Comprehensions; Grammar; Pedagogy of Language Development; Learning and acquisition; Principles of language Teaching; Role of listening and speaking; Challenges of teaching language; Language Skills; Evaluating language comprehension; Teaching- learning materials
Mathematics: Geometry; Shapes & Spatial Understanding; Number system; Addition and Subtraction; Multiplication; Division; Measurement; Weight; Time; Volume; Data Interpretation; Money; Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; Place of Mathematics in Curriculum; Language of Mathematics; Community Mathematics; Problems of Teaching; Error analysis & Remedial Teaching
Environmental Studies: Family and Friends; Food & Shelter; Water; Travel; Concept and scope of EVS; Significance of EVS; Environmental Studies & Environmental Education; Learning Principles; Scope & relation to Science & Social Science; Activities; Experimentation; Discussion; & Problems
Social Studies/Social Sciences: Have a look at section-wise syllabus:
History - When, Where and How, The Earliest Societies, First Farmers and Herders, First Cities, Early States, New Ideas, First Empire, Contacts with Distant lands, Political Developments, Culture and Science, New Kings and Kingdoms, Sultans of Delhi, Architecture, Creation of an Empire, Social Change, Regional Cultures, Establishment of Company Power Rural Life and Society, Colonialism and Tribal Societies, Revolt of 1857-58, Women and reform, Caste System, Nationalist Movement, India After Independence
Geography - Geography as a social study and as a science, Planet: Earth in the solar system, Globe, Environment in its totality: natural and human environment, Air, Water, Human Environment: settlement, transport and communication, Resources: Types-Natural and Human, Agriculture
Social and Political Life – Diversity, Government, Local Government, Making a Living, Democracy, State Government, Understanding Media, Unpacking Gender, Constitution, Parliamentary Government, Judiciary, Social Justice and the Marginalised
Pedagogical issues - Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies, Class Room Processes, activities and discourse, Developing Critical thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies, Sources – Primary & Secondary, Projects Work, Evaluation
Bihar TET Admit Card 2020
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) releases the Bihar STET Admit Card 10 or 15 days prior to the examination on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSTET Admit Card contains candidates’ details – Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Roll Number, Exam Date, Exam Time and Exam Centre. Once released, candidates can download the admit card easily by following the given steps:
Step 1: Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “BTET Admit Card 2020”
Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth
Step 4: Submit & Save the Admit Card
Documents to be carried to Exam Centre
Candidates need to carry their Admit Cards and a Photo ID proof to the exam centre. The photo ID proof can be Driving License, Pan Card, Aadhaar Card or any affidavit issued by Bihar Government.
Bihar TET Result 2020
BTET Result 2020 is announced within a month of the Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates get to know on their results on the official website of the BSEB. Have a look at the process to check Bihar TET result:
Step 1: Visit official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “BTET Result 2020”
Step 3: Enter Roll Number & Date of Birth
Step 4: Submit & Download the Result
BTET Cut Off Marks 2020
Bihar TET cut off marks are declared by the BSEB along with the declaration of result. The Bihar TET Cutoff is released category-wise for General/OBC/SC/ST/PwD candidates. Have a look at the Bihar TET Cut off marks for each category:
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
General
|
50 %
|
OBC/SC/ST/PwD
|
45 %
BSTET Certificate & Scorecard 2020
Candidates who qualify the Bihar TET 2020 exam are awarded the BTET Scorecard and Certificate. The scorecard contains the individual marks of all the subjects. The BTET Certificate holds utmost importance for the candidates who intend to fetch the job of teachers in Bihar schools. Bihar TET Certificate is one of the eligibility criteria for the Teacher’s job.