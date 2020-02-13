Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts Released @biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Bihar Vidhan Parishad (Bihar Legislative Council) has released the admit card for the posts of recruitment of Personal Assistant, Urdu Translator, Assistant (Urdu), Translator (English and Hindi) and Stenographar posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Stenography and Skill Test can download Admit Card from Bihar Legislative Council website-http://www.biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/

English Typing Skill test exam is scheduled on 15 February 2020 in Patna. Candidates who have qualified the exam held on 27/28 November 2019 will appear for the Skill Test/Shorthand Test.

Candidates can download their Bihar Vidhan Parishad Admit Card 2020 for PA and Stenographer posts after providing their login credentials as Registration No and Password on the official website. You can download the admit card from the official website till 16 February 2020.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Group D Admit card Link is also given below. Candidates can download the admit card by providing their Registration No and Password through the link.

Direct Link for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for PA and Stenographer





Direct Link for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Urdu Translator and Other





Direct Link for Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for LDC





How to Download Bihar Vidhan Parishad Skill Test Admit Card 2020 for Various Posts

Go to official website biharvidhanparishad.gov.in

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the “Admit Card” link given against advertisement number (01/2019, 03/2019 and 04/2019)

Just after clicking, a new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

A new window will open where you will get your admit card.

You should have taken a print out of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Bihar Legislative Council for latest updates regarding the PA/Stenographer and Urdu Translator posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.