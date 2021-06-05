Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

BIS Recruitment 2021 for Scientist B Posts, Apply Online @bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist-‘B’ bis.gov.in. Check Vacancy, Qualification and Other Details

Created On: Jun 5, 2021 13:32 IST
BIS Recruitment 2021
BIS Recruitment 2021
BIS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist-‘B’. Eligible candidates can apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment through official website www.bis.gov.in on or before from 05 June to 25 June 2021.

The Shortlisting of the candidates will be  based on GATE 2019, GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 Score in Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Chemistry/Textile Engineering.

BIS Scientist B Notification Download

BIS Scientist B Online Application

BIS Scientist B Notification in Hindi

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application – 05 June 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 25 June 2021

BIS Vacancy Details

Scientist B – 28 Posts

  • Instrumentation Engineering - 2
  • Environmental Engineering - 2
  • Civil Engineering - 13
  • Chemistry - 7
  • Textile Engineering - 4

BIS Scientist B Salary:

The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,525/- at Delhi at present

BIS Scientist B Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Textile Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes] 2) Having valid GATE* score of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on 25.06.2021 (closing date of application).
  • Chemistry - Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry discipline only] with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. Having valid GATE* score of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on 25.06.2021 (closing date of application)..

BIS Scientist B Age Limit:

30 Years of age as on 25.06.2021

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for BIS Scientist B Posts

Short-listing of candidates for Personal Interview will be done in order of merit of valid GATE Scores

How to Apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website bis.gov.in from 05 June to 26 June 2021.

 

FAQ

I have degree in Instrumentation Engineering and have qualified GATE Paper in Electrical Engineering. Can I apply against Electrical Engineering discipline ?

No, the applicant must have valid GATE Score in the corresponding GATE Paper to the Discipline in which post is advertised. The corresponding GATE Paper and its Code against each Discipline

I have degree in Construction Engineering and have valid GATE Score in Civil Engineering (CE) Paper of GATE. Can I apply against Civil Engineering discipline?

No, the applicant must have degree in the concerned discipline against which the vacancy is advertised.

I have B.E/ B. Tech degree in Civil and Construction Engineering and have valid GATE Score in Civil Engineering (CE) Paper of GATE. Can I apply against Civil Engineering discipline?

Yes, in case of dual specialization/ qualification, corresponding discipline advertised must be appearing as major specialization in the Essential Qualification Degree

Can candidates with 59.9 % marks in aggregate (49.9% marks for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) in Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent degree apply?

No, the fraction of percentage will be ignored i.e. 59.99% will be treated as less than 60% and 49.99% will be treated as less than 50%.

I am a final year student. Can I apply ?

No, the result should have been declared on or before 25th June 2020.

Where I can contact in case of any technical query relating to BIS online application ?

You can send email at hrd- recruitment2021@bis.gov.in
