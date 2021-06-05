BIS Recruitment 2021 for Scientist B Posts, Apply Online @bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Scientist-‘B’. Eligible candidates can apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment through official website www.bis.gov.in on or before from 05 June to 25 June 2021.

The Shortlisting of the candidates will be based on GATE 2019, GATE 2020 & GATE 2021 Score in Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Chemistry/Textile Engineering.

BIS Scientist B Notification Download

BIS Scientist B Online Application

BIS Scientist B Notification in Hindi

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 05 June 2021

Last Date of Application - 25 June 2021

BIS Vacancy Details

Scientist B – 28 Posts

Instrumentation Engineering - 2

Environmental Engineering - 2

Civil Engineering - 13

Chemistry - 7

Textile Engineering - 4

BIS Scientist B Salary:

The gross emoluments at the time of joining will be approximately Rs. 87,525/- at Delhi at present

BIS Scientist B Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Civil Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering/Environmental Engineering/Textile Engineering - Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or equivalent with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes] 2) Having valid GATE* score of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on 25.06.2021 (closing date of application).

Chemistry - Master’s Degree in Natural Sciences or equivalent [in Chemistry discipline only] with not less than sixty per cent marks in aggregate [fifty per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes]. Having valid GATE* score of 2019/2020/2021. The GATE score must be valid as on 25.06.2021 (closing date of application)..

BIS Scientist B Age Limit:

30 Years of age as on 25.06.2021

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for BIS Scientist B Posts

Short-listing of candidates for Personal Interview will be done in order of merit of valid GATE Scores

How to Apply for BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website bis.gov.in from 05 June to 26 June 2021.