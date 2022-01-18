BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Management Executives (ME) Post @bis.gov.in

Bureau of Indian Standards is hiring BIS Recruitment 2022 notification for Management Executives (ME) in various categories on its official website @bis.gov.in. Check how to apply online for BIS ME Recruitment details here.

BIS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published a notice for recruitment of willing and eligible candidates as Management Executives (ME) in various categories on its official website www.bis.gov.in. The last date for submitting BIS Application Form is 31 January 2022.

BIS Management Executive Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2022.

BIS Vacancy Details

Management Executives for NITS - 2 Posts

Management Executives for SCMD - 2 Posts

Management Executives for TNMD - 2 Posts

Management Executives for PRTD - 2 Posts

BIS Management Executive Salary:

Rs. 1.5 Lakh

BIS Management Executive Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Management Executives for NITS - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR).

Management Executives for SCMD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General.

Management Executives for TNMD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General).

Management Executives for PRTD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR/ General) or Ph.D.

Experience:

05 Year’s experience in the relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country-wide operations.

BIS Management Executive Age Limit:

40 years

Selection Process for BIS Management Executive

All the applications received shall be placed before Screening Committee and thereafter, the list of candidates will be finalized as per eligibility conditions and candidates will be informed about date & time for the interview.

How to Apply for BIS Management Executive Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of BIS - bis.gov.in