BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply Now for Management Executives (ME) Post @bis.gov.in

BIS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has published a notice for recruitment of willing and eligible candidates as Management Executives (ME) in various categories on its official website www.bis.gov.in. The last date for submitting BIS Application Form is 31 January 2022.
BIS Management Executive Notification
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 31 January 2022.
BIS Vacancy Details
- Management Executives for NITS - 2 Posts
- Management Executives for SCMD - 2 Posts
- Management Executives for TNMD - 2 Posts
- Management Executives for PRTD - 2 Posts
BIS Management Executive Salary:
Rs. 1.5 Lakh
BIS Management Executive Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Management Executives for NITS - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Marketing/HR).
- Management Executives for SCMD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General.
- Management Executives for TNMD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance/ Marketing/HR/ General).
- Management Executives for PRTD - Engineering Graduate with MBA (HR/ General) or Ph.D.
Experience:
05 Year’s experience in the relevant field in Central Government/ State Government/ Union Territory Government/ Statutory/ Autonomous Body/ Public Sector Undertaking/ reputed Government agency/ Private Sector Organization with country-wide operations.
BIS Management Executive Age Limit:
40 years
Selection Process for BIS Management Executive
All the applications received shall be placed before Screening Committee and thereafter, the list of candidates will be finalized as per eligibility conditions and candidates will be informed about date & time for the interview.
How to Apply for BIS Management Executive Recruitment 2022 ?
Go to the official website of BIS - bis.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on 'Career Opportunities' and go to 'Recruitment Advt. / Result'
- Click on 'Download'
- A PDF will open.
- Download the Form.
- Filled the application form and scan it,
- Now, send the filled-in application by email to me.hrd@bis.gov.in.