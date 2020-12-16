BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Result 2020 Out @bis.gov.in, Download List of Candidates Selected for Practical/Skill Test

BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Result 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the result of the online Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam for the posts of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. The candidates, who have appeared for BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Exam on 18 October 2020 (Sunday), can download BIS Result from the official website - bis.gov.in.

BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BIS Technical Assistant Result or BIS Sr Technician Result, directly, login into the link:

BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Result Download Link

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Practical/Skill Test. BIS Technical Assistant Practical Test and BIS Sr Technician Practical Test are scheduled to be held on 30 December 2020 (Wednesday) at various BIS Labs. Admit Card are being send through speed post and email to the shortlisted candidates. The candidates can check the details of the shortlisted candidates and compulsorily documents required at the time of the Practical or Skill Test through the PDF Link below:

BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Practical/Skill Test Details

How to Download BIS Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Result 2020 ?