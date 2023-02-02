BMC Vacancy 2023 Notification OUT for 149 Posts, Check Eligibility, Apply Online Here

BMC Recruitment 2023 has been announced by the Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation, Gujarat for different posts such as Junior Clerk, Fireman, Junior Operator etc. Candidates can apply online from the official website of online job application system of Gujarat Government i.e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in For more details such as eligibility criteria, application procedure and vacancy overview candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 149 posts have been announced by the BMC under BMC Recruitment 2023. The application process has started from 1st February 2023 and the last date to apply is 21st February 2023.

The vacancies have been announced for the post of Head clerk/ Inspector, Hardware and Networking Engineer, Station Fire Officer, Assistant Hardware & Networking Engineer, Sanitary Sub Inspector, Junior Clerk, Fireman, Senior Fireman, Assistant Programmer and System Analyst, Junior Clerk cum Junior Security Assistant, Technical Assistant (Civil), Medical Officer, Junior Operator, Gynecologist, Laboratory Technician, Pediatrician, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Female Health Worker and Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male).

We have shared a step-by-step procedure to apply online for BMC Recruitment 2023. Also, candidates can refer to the official notification for more detailed information. Here is the direct link to apply online for BMC Clerk Recruitment 2023

BMC Vacancy 2023 Overview

Post Number of Vacancies Head clerk/ Inspector 02 Hardware and Networking Engineer 01 Station Fire Officer 01 Assistant Hardware & Networking Engineer 01 Sanitary Sub Inspector 10 Junior Clerk 36 Assistant Programmer and System Analyst 03 Fireman 05 Senior Fireman 02 Junior Clerk cum Junior Security Assistant 16 Junior Operator 07 Technical Assistant (Civil) 07 Medical Officer 04 Gynecologist 03 Pediatrician 03 Staff Nurse 07 Pharmacist 03 Laboratory Technician 08 Female Health Worker 25 Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) 05

How To Apply for BMC Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply for BMC Recruitment 2023 by following these steps:

Go to the official website of online job application system of Gujarat Government i.e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in On the homepage there will be a current advertisement section. Go to that section by clicking view all advertisements. Once we click on view all, there appears an option to select advertisements by department. Under that section select Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. A list of vacancies under different posts will be displayed with an option to apply online in front of it. Click on the post on which you want to apply and select the apply option. Now enter all the required details and submit the application form.

Once the application form is submitted successfully, take a hard copy of the application form for further reference.

The candidates must note that only the candidates who will be shortlisted by the merit-based selection will be called for the phase 2 of the selection process. Candidates are advised to apply much before the deadline to avoid any last moment rush.